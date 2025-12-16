Princess Beatrice's crystal-covered party dresses are movie-star material

Princess Beatrice is widely considered by many as one of the best-dressed royals. This is due to her vast array of stunning labels from Beulah London and Self-Portrait to Zimmermann and the now defunct The Vampire's Wife; a brand she put on the map after she wore the label's 'Falconetti' dress to Ellie Goulding's wedding in 2018.

One fashion genre that the redhead royal does very well is sequins. Although she often adheres to classic pieces in timeless colours, the mother-of-two does nail the party dress aesthetic with aplomb, and her sequin choices are so bold, they almost look like crystals.

© Getty Princess Beatrice has always embraced the sequinned dress trend

The history of sequin dresses

Although some fashion critics pinpoint sequin frocks as 'faddy', they may want to rethink this notion, as sequin dresses have been around for centuries. They were first introduced in Egyptian times, and were a prolific style during the roaring twenties and, of course, the 70s, during the disco era.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wearing a crystal-covered dress in 2011

Best reserved for celebratory purposes, like parties and big birthdays, sequin dresses hit the trend of dopamine dressing and symbolise positivity in party form.

How to style sequins

© Supplied Making sequins a part of your wardrobe is easier than you think As a fashion editor who has been writing about fashion for over fifteen years, styling a sequin dress is pretty simple; you make the dress your focus and wear simple accessories to let it take centre stage and shine (literally). However, when it comes to separates, a little more thought should come in.

Sequins can give your wardrobe an 'instant facelift' according to stylist Martine Alexander "Over Christmas, sequins are the perfect companion to your existing wardrobe. One item that is made up of sequins can give your wardrobe an instant facelift," celebrity stylist Martine Alexander tells HELLO!. "If you're feeling brave, then wear a sequined top and bottom; there are some gorgeous suits out there," she quips. "Team a suit with a simple fine knit and a kitten heel."

© Getty Images You can smarten sequin trousers with a variety of items, including a blazer When it comes to sequin trousers, Martine adds: "If you're opting for a sequin trouser or a skirt, you can choose to style your look in a more relaxed way with an oversized knit tucked in at the front (otherwise known as a 'French tuck') or smarten your look with a silk or chiffon blouse or shirt," she reveals.

Princess Beatrice's best sequin dresses

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice wearing her Rebecca Vallance dress 2024 In 2024, Beatrice looked so chic when she headed to Gaia in London's Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of her collaboration with fashion designer Rebecca Vallance. Sarah Ferguson's daughter wore a gorgeous cocktail dress from the brand. At the time, Beatrice was pregnant with her second daughter, Athena, and the dress streamlined her then-growing baby bump. The neckline was emblazoned with coquettish sequin bows.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice pictured at Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace 2023 Princess Beatrice was one of the best-dressed guests at Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa's glorious wedding in 2023. Prince William and Princess Kate joined Beatrice from the British royal family and flew the flag for UK style. Beatrice had what can only be described as a 'Cinderella moment' in her ethereal, glittery powder blue gown from Needle & Thread. Switching up the then off-the-peg look, Beatrice eschewed the gown's tonal fabric belt and added her own thick black waist belt to give the embellished gown a modern kick. The whole ensemble screamed Disney's Princess Elsa.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for The We loved Beatrice;s sage green sequin dress by Markarian 2022 In 2022, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi headed to the National Gallery, wearing a phenomenal sequin dress by high-end brand Markarian. The billowing gown was designed in a soft sage green hue and featured a floor-length skirt, an open back, a V-neckline, long balloon sleeves, and a black belted waistline. Going with the ultra-ritzy tone of her gown, Beatrice's famous auburn tresses were swept to the side and held back by an on-trend thick headband with a side parting.