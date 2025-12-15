Royal family LIVE: The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Alderney, royal Christmas cards revealed and more

Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as the actress Sophie Winkleman, and her younger daughter, Isabella, nine, stepped out on a Sunday in early December to join vendors on the streets of London to sell copies of the Big Issue, which supports homeless people.

"Both my girls feel enraged that we live in a society where homelessness is accepted," Sophie told HELLO!. "How the hell is it okay to walk past someone sleeping in the street? No one should have to endure that pain and indignity – and the Big Issue is a family and a community for people who've fallen on seriously hard times."

Read the full story here.