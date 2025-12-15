Live:Updated2m ago

Royal family LIVE: The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Alderney, royal Christmas cards revealed and more

All the latest royal news from Monday 15 December, including the Duchess of Edinburgh's visit to Alderney to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Homecoming Day

NEWBURY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends The Coral Gold Cup at Newbury Racecourse on November 29, 2025 in Newbury, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© UK Press via Getty Images
HELLO!
Abby AllenTV writer
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

ON TODAY'S AGENDA

  • The Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Alderney to attend celebrations for the 80th Anniversary of Homecoming Day.
Abby Allen
TV writer
2m ago

Sophie Winkleman takes a stand against 'pain and indignity' of homelessness

Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as the actress Sophie Winkleman, and her younger daughter, Isabella, nine, stepped out on a Sunday in early December to join vendors on the streets of London to sell copies of the Big Issue, which supports homeless people.

"Both my girls feel enraged that we live in a society where homelessness is accepted," Sophie told HELLO!. "How the hell is it okay to walk past someone sleeping in the street? No one should have to endure that pain and indignity – and the Big Issue is a family and a community for people who've fallen on seriously hard times."

Read the full story here

Lady Sophie Windsor in yellow dress© Getty
Lady Sophie Windsor joined the Big Issue vendors in December
Share this:
Abby Allen
TV writer
22m ago

Good morning!

Good morning, royal readers!

The Duchess of Edinburgh is out today, so keep your eyes peeled to see her visit to Alderney as well as all the other royals news on Monday morning… 

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more