Princess Charlotte's 'charmingly coordinated' moment with mum Princess Kate at family lunch

Princess Charlotte joined her brothers, Prince George, and Prince Louis, at King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on 16 December.

Princess Charlotte in navy dress at night © Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlotte joined her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on 16 December, and the young royal coordinated with her mum in a way that may have been missed. 

The 10-year-old royal was seen in the back of a car as she travelled with her parents to the event, wearing a sweet red ribbon in her hair. Her brunette locks were swept up into a half-updo with the ribbon tied into a bow to elevate her sweet look. 

Princess Charlotte in car smiling© Getty
Princess Charlotte wore a red hair bow to a Christmas Lunch for members of the royal family, hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

The scarlet hue of the bow matched her red velvet dress and was a mini-me version of her mother's look.

The Princess of Wales looking to side with bow in hair© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore a black hair bow to the Christmas lunch

Accessorising her Alessandra Rich printed dress, Kate, 43, wore a large black bow in her hair. The velvet Miu Miu number added a playful touch to her look, compared to the formal effect a hat or fascinator would have had. By coordinating Charlotte’s red ribbon with her own black bow and the boys' ties, the Princess of Wales creates a 'visual anchor' that ties the family group together in pictures, ensuring they look like a united front without matching identically.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The little ways Princess Charlotte is taking after her mum

The rise of the hair bow

The Princess of Wales looked happy to see Princess Charlotte© Getty
Princess Charlotte wore a bow in her hair to her mother's carol service

Hair bows have seen a huge surge in popularity this year. Once a hair accessory reserved for children, hair bows have made their way into the mainstream in a big way in 2025 through the 'Balletcore' trend, which has seen women reclaim a girlishness in their style, from baby pink ballet pumps to hair bows. 

Kate from behind with bow in hair© Getty
Kate wore a hair bow to a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day

This festive season, Kate and Charlotte have used hair bows as a cute way to match their styles without going overboard. On 5 December, Charlotte joined her father and brothers at Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey and wore a black bow in her hair like the one Kate wore to King Charles' lunch earlier this week, and when Kate attended the concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade in London on 8 May.

How to style 'mummy and me' hair bows 

Kate and Charlotte's appearance on their way to the Buckingham Palace lunch will no doubt inspire a slew of mothers and young girls who want to embrace a matching moment without making it feel overly gimmicky. Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, gave HELLO! her tips for replicating the look:

Prince William and his children, George, Charlotte and Louis© Getty Images
Charlotte has previously worn a white bow
  1. "Choose bows that feel slightly oversized and tactile rather than tiny or rigid, as they photograph beautifully.
  2. Keep hair styling relaxed; a simple half-up look with gentle waves feels polished without looking theatrical.
  3. Remember, the goal is to make the bow a sweet finishing detail, not a costume, allowing children to move comfortably while still looking charmingly coordinated."

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More