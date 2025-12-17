Princess Charlotte's 'charmingly coordinated' moment with mum Princess Kate at family lunch

The 10-year-old royal was seen in the back of a car as she travelled with her parents to the event, wearing a sweet red ribbon in her hair. Her brunette locks were swept up into a half-updo with the ribbon tied into a bow to elevate her sweet look.
The scarlet hue of the bow matched her red velvet dress and was a mini-me version of her mother's look.
Accessorising her Alessandra Rich printed dress, Kate, 43, wore a large black bow in her hair. The velvet Miu Miu number added a playful touch to her look, compared to the formal effect a hat or fascinator would have had. By coordinating Charlotte’s red ribbon with her own black bow and the boys' ties, the Princess of Wales creates a 'visual anchor' that ties the family group together in pictures, ensuring they look like a united front without matching identically.
The rise of the hair bow
Hair bows have seen a huge surge in popularity this year. Once a hair accessory reserved for children, hair bows have made their way into the mainstream in a big way in 2025 through the 'Balletcore' trend, which has seen women reclaim a girlishness in their style, from baby pink ballet pumps to hair bows.
Kate and Charlotte's appearance on their way to the Buckingham Palace lunch will no doubt inspire a slew of mothers and young girls who want to embrace a matching moment without making it feel overly gimmicky. Oriona Robb, a luxury stylist with more than 20 years in the fashion industry, gave HELLO! her tips for replicating the look:
"Choose bows that feel slightly oversized and tactile rather than tiny or rigid, as they photograph beautifully.
Keep hair styling relaxed; a simple half-up look with gentle waves feels polished without looking theatrical.
Remember, the goal is to make the bow a sweet finishing detail, not a costume, allowing children to move comfortably while still looking charmingly coordinated."