Rebecca Adlington is a 70s siren in psychedelic dress - Olympic spectators go wild

We are absolutely loving Rebecca Adlington's swimming coverage at the 2024 Olympics and the former professional athlete has been a huge hit with BBC viewers.

But it's not just her extensive knowledge; it's her incredible dress sense! The mother-of-two has worn an elite set of outfits in front of the screen and fans have been heading to Instagram in their hundreds to check out Becky's outfit details.

WATCH: Olympic champion Becky Adlington's second week in Paris

On Friday evening, the blonde beauty rocked a dazzling, psychedelic dress from high street store Boden. The dress is known as the 'Statement Linen Maxi Dress' in 'Orchid Smoke, Sunshine' and it costs £175. It seems Becky is a fashion icon because since she wore the show-stopping style, it has totally sold out online.

© Instagram Becky's 70s style printed dress was such a vibe!

Fans praised the look on Instagram, where her outfit picture featuring this dress racked up hundreds of comments. One fan wrote: "I must admit I have been loving all your dress choices and copied and bought one of them!" Another added: "Best outfit yet (though I've loved them all!)". A third quipped: "Loving your outfits and punditry. Need to look up some of your dresses! Swimming has been amazing this week. Going to miss the coverage and dress inspo!"

On Sunday evening, Rebecca also wore a fruity pink dress from Kitri, which came complete with a cherry print. Fans adored the bold style.

© Instagram Rebecca wore a fruit number by Kitri on Sunday evening

The lady behind Rebecca's amazing wardrobe is Martine Alexander. The talented professional, who styles many celebrities, spoke to HELLO! about how to add some colour and prints like Becky into your wardrobe, even if you are a bit nervous.

Martine explains: "If you’re looking to introduce print into your wardrobe and you don’t know where to start, think about your style and whether you’re girly or edgy. If you veer more towards feminine and girly, look at fruit or floral style dresses, like the dress I styled Becky in from Kitri. The print isn’t too ‘in your face’ and is a great entry level print whilst you build your confidence wearing a print.

© Instagram/beckadlington Rebecca has worn some stunning styles of late

"On the other hand, if your style is more edgy and you’re comfortable making a statement with your clothes, then an abstract print with colours that are high in contrast may be for you, like the Boden print Becky wore.

"And, if all this scares you into sticking with block colours, then introduce a print in a subtle print and a neutral colour, like a ditsy floral, or a small polka dot. Remember, style is so personal, there’s no right or wrong. It’s about finding what works for you and expanding on that!"

For more information on how to work with Martine, check out her website here.