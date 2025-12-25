Princess Charlotte's quiet tribute to granny Princess Diana at Christmas almost went undetected

Princess Charlotte made a surprise appearance at her mother, the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' carol concert, which aired on 24 December.

While the 10-year-old was spotted arriving at the pre-recorded event on 5 December at Westminster Abbey, she made another unannounced cameo while playing the piano with her mother in yet another gorgeous festive outfit. Sitting on the stool next to Kate, Charlotte's La Coqueta tartan red and white skirt and Boden blue collared jumper, identified by royal fashion blogger @royalfashionpolice, were just visible.

She wore her long hair in a half-up style secured by a bow, allowing her to concentrate on her piano performance, while Kate opted for tumbling curls.

What may not have been obvious at first glance is that Charlotte's ensemble included a sweet nod to her late grandmother, Princess Diana. The navy soft merino wool jumper is known as the 'Diana' and was likely a nod to the late princess' love of statement collars.

Charlotte is Diana's mini-me

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attended the 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey

Fans regularly draw comparisons between Charlotte and Diana, including for her appearance at the rest of the carol concert. The young royal, who is third in line to the throne, was pictured alongside her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis and parents Prince William and Princess Kate, ahead of the event earlier this month in a lovely blue velvet dress.

Once again, the pretty style featured a contrasting white pilgrim collar, which was reminiscent of her late grandmother, Princess Diana's iconic '80s attire.

© Shutterstock Princess Diana at Trooping of the Colour in 1984

For Trooping the Colour in June 1984, Princess Diana wore a beautiful baby blue dress by Dutch designer Jan Van Velden, featuring a rectangular, fashion-forward collar. Despite the fact that Diana's was a lighter hue, many noted the similarities between the two stylish royals' fashion choices!

Mother-daughter bond

In the pre-recorded piece of footage, which was shot at Windsor Castle, Kate and Charlotte were seen playing Holm Sound, a piece classed as 'moderately' difficult for those around Grade 4-6.

Erland Cooper, who composed the piece, inspired by his love of Orkney, was personally invited by the Princess of Wales to witness the moment.

© ITV / BBC Studios Events Erland Cooper, who composed the piece, discussed the Princess of Wales' bond with her daughter

Speaking of the mother-daughter duo's "special bond", he said: "It was just lovely. I think I was there for a little bit of encouragement. I mean, imagine anybody performing a piece of music in front of a film crew, and then the person who wrote it. Princess Charlotte played beautifully, she really has a wonderful way of playing the lighter notes just beautifully. So we were able to celebrate in that together.

"It's certainly one of my favourite winter solstice moments. To walk into the castle, to be greeted by a Steinway grand piano, and then to have a really poignant recital and performance. It was a very special, sort of quiet moment. There's a power in reaching out to people, and that's what they did here."

Erland continued: "We [him and Kate] had a very warm, creative conversation earlier in the year, which was lovely, and then it culminated with an invitation to Windsor Castle. The princess asked, 'Would it be okay if we perform this piece of music that we so enjoy together?'

"It was such a lovely request, so I said absolutely no problem at all. I was invited to witness this incredible bond between mother and daughter performing together and for that I am so grateful. And there's a wonderful bit of serendipity as the piece was composed and dedicated to my mum, also called Charlotte, they didn't know about, that it's about motherhood, and how family plays such an important role and such a key part to all of this.

"The Princess and I both have a sort of shared love of music that celebrates the natural world and its rejuvenation and the wonder that you know that comes from it. There's so much joy and warmth and creativity and ideas surrounding those themes."

This marks the second time a Wales family member has surprised fans with a musical recital during this concert. In 2021, Kate accompanied Tom Walker for 'For Those Who Can't Be Here.'