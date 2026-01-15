Princess Kate intentionally 'projects strength' in recycled Alexander McQueen suit

The Princess of Wales was a vision in red on 15 January as she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for the England Women's Rugby team, following their World Cup win in September.

Prince William's wife, 44, was seen recycling her beautiful Alexander McQueen suit, which she first wore in 2023 to a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA.

© Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football Union, hosts a reception at Windsor Castle for the England Women's Rugby team For her appearance at Windsor Castle, Kate wore the jacket, which features asymmetrical buttoning and a deep V-shaped neckline, and was paired with the matching trousers. It came in a scarlet hue, fitting for her meeting with the Red Roses.

© Getty Kate wore the suit in 2023 to an event hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood It's also a colour with significant meaning. Constance Richardson, a London-based stylist specialising in colour analysis, previously told us: "Red signals confidence and intention. It's a colour worn when a royal wants to stand out and project strength."

Kate recycles her 'strong' suit © Toby Shepheard / Kensington Palace Kate stood next to the World Cup trophy The royal also wore a white shirt to break up the red and in homage to the colour of the England rugby team's kit. Her look was rounded off with statement gold earrings and killer heels.

© Getty Images Kate wore red for the state banquet while the other royal ladies wore white Though Kate owns a number of power suits and has worn bright red on a number of occasions, the Alexander McQueen set is her only red power suit. Red is a key colour in her diplomatic dressing repertoire, as she displayed in July while attending the state banquet for French president Emmanuel Macron at Windsor Castle. Her crimson Givenchy gown paid homage to one of the three national colours of France (alongside blue and white) and paired perfectly with her Lover's Knot tiara.

Kate steps in 2026 © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala The Princess of Wales and Prince William at Charing Cross Hospital The appearance came after Kate made her first public outing of 2026, joining Prince William in visiting Charing Cross Hospital on 8 January. The princess chose a beautiful power suit, which was already in her wardrobe, stepping out in beautiful burgundy courtesy of Roland Mouret.

© Getty Kate opted for another monochrome moment The royal's 'Cady' blazer teamed perfectly with her 'Axon' wide-leg trousers. She elevated her workwear by adding a berry-hued sleeveless blouse by ME + EM to create a chic monochrome moment and added her 'Mini Hudson' bag by De Mellier, which she wore on Christmas Day in 2025.