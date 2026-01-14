The 'Gen Z' accessory Princess Kate simply can't stop wearing

The Princess of Wales is one of the world's most famous millennials, as she was born between 1981 and 1996. Her exquisite style reflects her age; she famously embraces classic, timeless, elegant wardrobe pieces that stand the test of time - from skinny jeans and heritage patterns to occasional smatterings of leopard print. However, Prince William's wife has also long embraced plenty of Gen Z trends throughout her time as a working royal, notably the mighty mini bag.

What is Gen Z?

Gen Z is how many categorise a group of people who were born between 1997 and 2012. When it comes to this generation's fashion choices, they are famously individual; blending micro trends in their own way, and often like to look unique by weaving standout vintage pieces into their daily ensembles.

© Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala The Princess of Wales is a millennial

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate adheres to royal fashion rules with a sprinkling of modern trends "The Princess of Wales is a style icon to many," fashion journalist Maisie Bovingdon tells HELLO!. "What stands out about Kate is that she adheres to the royal fashion rules, but keeps her outfits modern and on-trend, yet still appropriate for the royal engagements she attends," she adds.

The micro bag is a big Gen Z trend The reason that the mini bag is loved by Gen Z is that it nods to the minimalist aesthetic; bite-sized items have never been cooler. Since it exploded onto the fashion scene in 2019, many have said that the mini bag has zero functionality due to its compact design, but the generation sees the teeny arm candy as a styling essential, a somewhat scaled‑down indulgence.

Kate's mini bags

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royal carried the 'Hudson' bag by Demellier Demellier In 2025, Kate memorably paid a visit to children's mental health charity Anna Freud, of which she is patron, donning a dazzling periwinkle blue dress that featured a chic houndstooth pattern by Emilia Wickstead. It went perfectly with her chocolate brown mini tote by DeMellier, known as 'The Hudson', which had a slightly rectangular shape.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate also has the brand's 'Nano Montreal' In 2022, Kate stepped out sporting her toffee-toned 'Nano Montreal' DeMellier bag during her visit to Scarborough that year, teaming the Polly-Pocket-sized piece with a matching knitted skirt and a longline camel coat. The bag boasted a modern, triangle shape, complete with a tubular, rigid top handle.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate has carried the tiny bag on many occasions A clear favourite of the Princess's, she was first seen with the pompadour ahead of the launch of her Hold Still photography book in May 2021. Alongside it, she wore her Eponine London red coat, Mappin & Webb diamond earrings and her Ralph Lauren 'Celia' pumps.

© Getty Images The royal with her 'Midi Mayfair' bag Aspinal London In 2018, on a visit to Leicester, Kate carried the 'Midi Mayfair' by Aspinal London. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp. The brunette royal has a variety of colours in this bag, including a sprightly lilac.

