The 'Gen Z' accessory Princess Kate simply can't stop wearing

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis loves micro bags - a well-loved trend of the Gen Z generation

The Princess of Wales (wearing Queen Elizabeth II's 'Dubai sapphire and diamond looped earrings', part of a demi-parure made by Asprey gifted to her in 1979 by Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum of Dubai) hosts a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's 'Cruella' for Scottish NHS workers at The Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is one of the world's most famous millennials, as she was born between 1981 and 1996. Her exquisite style reflects her age; she famously embraces classic, timeless, elegant wardrobe pieces that stand the test of time - from skinny jeans and heritage patterns to occasional smatterings of leopard print. However, Prince William's wife has also long embraced plenty of Gen Z trends throughout her time as a working royal, notably the mighty mini bag.

What is Gen Z?

Gen Z is how many categorise a group of people who were born between 1997 and 2012. When it comes to this generation's fashion choices, they are famously individual; blending micro trends in their own way, and often like to look unique by weaving standout vintage pieces into their daily ensembles.

Kate Middleton visits Charing Cross Hospital © Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala
The Princess of Wales is a millennial
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales wears pearl earrings and a white blazer with orange blouse© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate adheres to royal fashion rules with a sprinkling of modern trends

"The Princess of Wales is a style icon to many," fashion journalist Maisie Bovingdon tells HELLO!.

"What stands out about Kate is that she adheres to the royal fashion rules, but keeps her outfits modern and on-trend, yet still appropriate for the royal engagements she attends," she adds.

Aspinal Micro Molly Bag

The micro bag is a big Gen Z trend

The reason that the mini bag is loved by Gen Z is that it nods to the minimalist aesthetic; bite-sized items have never been cooler. Since it exploded onto the fashion scene in 2019, many have said that the mini bag has zero functionality due to its compact design, but the generation sees the teeny arm candy as a styling essential, a somewhat scaled‑down indulgence.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

Kate's mini bags

Kate looked lovely for the visit wearing a dog tooth-style dress© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal carried the 'Hudson' bag by Demellier

Demellier

In 2025, Kate memorably paid a visit to children's mental health charity Anna Freud, of which she is patron, donning a dazzling periwinkle blue dress that featured a chic houndstooth pattern by Emilia Wickstead. It went perfectly with her chocolate brown mini tote by DeMellier, known as 'The Hudson', which had a slightly rectangular shape. 

The Princess of Wales carrying DeMellier for a visit to The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate also has the brand's 'Nano Montreal'

In 2022, Kate stepped out sporting her toffee-toned 'Nano Montreal' DeMellier bag during her visit to Scarborough that year, teaming the Polly-Pocket-sized piece with a matching knitted skirt and a longline camel coat. The bag boasted a modern, triangle shape, complete with a tubular, rigid top handle. 

Princess Kate back in 2021during a visit to BAFTA in London, UK© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate has carried the tiny bag on many occasions

A clear favourite of the Princess's, she was first seen with the pompadour ahead of the launch of her Hold Still photography book in May 2021. Alongside it, she wore her Eponine London red coat, Mappin & Webb diamond earrings and her Ralph Lauren 'Celia' pumps.  

Duchess Kate wearing a lavender Aspinal of London Mayfair Midi bag in London, back in 2018© Getty Images

The royal with her 'Midi Mayfair' bag

Aspinal London

In 2018, on a visit to Leicester, Kate carried the 'Midi Mayfair' by Aspinal London. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp. The brunette royal has a variety of colours in this bag, including a sprightly lilac.  

Kate was a vision in all-white as she accessorised with her Strathberry Nano bag in 2023© Max Mumby/Indigo

The Princess carried Strathberry's 'Mosaic Nano' bag in 2023

Strathberry

In 2023, Kate carried the 'Mosaic Nano' in a glorious white shade by Strathberry when she stepped out at Westminster Abbey for the Christmas Carol service that year. Kate cut a sleek silhouette in her winter white ensemble, which went perfectly with her micro piece.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More