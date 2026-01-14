The 'Gen Z' accessory Princess Kate simply can't stop wearing

Kate adheres to royal fashion rules with a sprinkling of modern trends
"The Princess of Wales is a style icon to many," fashion journalist Maisie Bovingdon tells HELLO!.
"What stands out about Kate is that she adheres to the royal fashion rules, but keeps her outfits modern and on-trend, yet still appropriate for the royal engagements she attends," she adds.
The micro bag is a big Gen Z trend
The reason that the mini bag is loved by Gen Z is that it nods to the minimalist aesthetic; bite-sized items have never been cooler. Since it exploded onto the fashion scene in 2019, many have said that the mini bag has zero functionality due to its compact design, but the generation sees the teeny arm candy as a styling essential, a somewhat scaled‑down indulgence.
Kate's mini bags
The royal carried the 'Hudson' bag by Demellier
Demellier
In 2025, Kate memorably paid a visit to children's mental health charity Anna Freud, of which she is patron, donning a dazzling periwinkle blue dress that featured a chic houndstooth pattern by Emilia Wickstead. It went perfectly with her chocolate brown mini tote by DeMellier, known as 'The Hudson', which had a slightly rectangular shape.
Kate also has the brand's 'Nano Montreal'
In 2022, Kate stepped out sporting her toffee-toned 'Nano Montreal' DeMellier bag during her visit to Scarborough that year, teaming the Polly-Pocket-sized piece with a matching knitted skirt and a longline camel coat. The bag boasted a modern, triangle shape, complete with a tubular, rigid top handle.
In 2018, on a visit to Leicester, Kate carried the 'Midi Mayfair' by Aspinal London. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp. The brunette royal has a variety of colours in this bag, including a sprightly lilac.
The Princess carried Strathberry's 'Mosaic Nano' bag in 2023
Strathberry
In 2023, Kate carried the 'Mosaic Nano' in a glorious white shade by Strathberry when she stepped out at Westminster Abbey for the Christmas Carol service that year. Kate cut a sleek silhouette in her winter white ensemble, which went perfectly with her micro piece.