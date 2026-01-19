Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are stylish Sloane Rangers in designer coats and chic wellies

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, have had a quiet start to the year, amid controversies surrounding their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

At the weekend, the royal siblings headed on a girls' trip away to the countryside and looked in great spirits as they enjoyed a flurry of happy moments with their friends. In a group picture that was shared on Gabriela Peacock's Instagram, the sisters can be seen posing up a storm alongside a group of female friends, including Fifi Howden.

© @gabrielapeacock Princess Beatrice and Eugenie enjoyed a stylish getaway

The women all look as chic as can be in their 'Sloane Ranger' style outfits, consisting of ensembles in naturalistic colours, wellington boots, wax jackets and flat caps. The caption read: "What a fun weekend away with this fabulous group of women."

Beatrice (whose youngest daughter, baby Athena, featured in the snap, wearing a cosy lilac cardigan), looked sharp in a pair of khaki trousers, a simple bomber jacket and classic wellington boots. The redhead royal added a suede trilby and wore her famous auburn tresses loose over her shoulders. Eugenie, meanwhile, took a more casual stance, sporting jeans, black boots and a Canada Goose jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

What is a 'Sloane Ranger'?

The term 'Sloane Ranger' was coined in the 80s and refers to people living in and around Sloane Square, London, around that time. It's a light-hearted term for the stylish group of upper-class fashionistas who embrace various items such as tweed blazers, crisp, tailored shirts, cardigans, pearls and even wellies. Think sleek, outdoor attire in muted greens, heritage print and brown tones. The look is a subtle nod to their mother, Sarah Ferguson, who was considered by many as the quintessential 'Sloane Ranger' in the 1980s alongside royal relative, Princess Diana.

© getty Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana loved the 'Sloane Ranger' look

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's family drama

Beatrice and Eugenie's relaxed country appearance belies the tumultuous week facing their family, as the deadline for their father's departure from the Royal Lodge is looming. It has been reported that their father, Andrew, is still in close contact with them.

© WireImage Beatrice and Eugenie are in contact with their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The former Duke of York was stripped of all of his titles and is set to be evicted from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, in the coming week. The King's brother, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, did not spend Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

A source told us at HELLO!: "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate. She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home, though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.

"Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."