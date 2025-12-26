Princess Charlotte just stole the show in a £21 skirt that your kids will love

All eyes were on Princess Charlotte as she joined her mother, the Princess of Wales, for an adorable piano duet at the Together at Christmas carol service.

The special moment was pre-recorded and aired on Christmas Eve on ITV, prompting praise from royal fans for Charlotte's piano playing skills. Princess Kate, who took her grade three exam and grade five theory during her school years, shared back in 2023 that her daughter was taking piano lessons.

The ten-year-old royal wore a navy merino wool jumper from La Coqueta tartan skirt from Boden

Both items are now in the Boxing Day sale, priced at £42/ $71 $39

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Charlotte wore a hight street outfit for the special moment

Charlotte, ten, wore a navy collared knit and a tartan skirt for the occasion, accessorising with a glittery gold bow in her hair, while Kate, 43, wore a teal velvet dress.

If you're shopping for a little one, you might be pleased to know that Charlotte's gorgeous skirt is from royal-loved British high street brand, Boden, and it's still available to buy. In fact, it's just dropped in the Boxing Day sale for £21 (or $39 if you're in the US).

Made from a cosy wool blend, it’s fully lined, with functioning buttons and a comfy elasticated back waistband.

To shop the full outfit, you can also find Charlotte's knit still available at La Coqueta in a couple of sizes for £42/$71. Appropriately named the 'Diana Merino Girl Jumper', it's made from the softest merino wool and features a scalloped collar with a contrasting trim, all fastened with the brand's signature mother of pearl buttons.

The mum and daughter duo each one handedly played parts of a piece called Holm Sound on a piano set inside the stunning Inner Hall of Windsor Castle. It's the third time Princess Kate has performed in public, following her Christmas carol service in 2021, when she played piano alongside singer Tom Walker, and her performance at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala The young royal followed in her mum's footsteps

Princess Charlotte's Christmas outfits

Princess Charlotte is quickly beginning to steal the show with her stylish outfits. On Christmas Day, she joined her family for the walkabout on the Sandringham Estate looking adorable in a bespoke camel coat by Catherine Walker - a British brand also loved by the Princess of Wales.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall walked and chatted together on Christmas Day

She accessorised with a pair of tights, Tory Burch ballet flats, and a velvet bow in her hair. Royal fans were delighted as she stopped to take selfies with them, before being beckoned away by her dad, Prince William.