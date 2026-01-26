Lady Kitty Spencer is a royal risk-taker in eye-catching crop top

Lady Kitty Spencer made a bold style statement at the weekend. The stunning model, whose aunt is the late Princess Diana, posed for a dazzling bank of family photographs shared on Instagram, wearing a cropped top by Dolce & Gabbana, the Italian high-end brand she is an ambassador for.

The mother-of-one radiated sunshine as she posed in front of a tropical background. In the joyful picture, she was joined by her sisters, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, her mother, Victoria Aitken, and her younger brother, Samuel.

Kitty's crop top was adorned with a traditional print in a myriad of eye-catching colours. Sicilian culture is at the heart of Dolce & Gabbana's iconic aesthetic, and many of their designs nod to the Italian heritage. The crop top was a past-season buy, made from silk. It came with a matching skirt and hints at the bohemian look that is a big part of 2026's newest trend.

Although many would say that wearing a crop top is risky for those related to the royal family, Kitty has styled it with an elegant maxi skirt for a classic, tailored finish. It's fair to say that a crop top might raise eyebrows at Buckingham Palace, but when worn on a private family holiday like this, it bridges the gap between royal style rules and relaxed fashion.

The print is reminiscent of a style she wore back in 2018. Kitty, then 27, illuminated the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show for Milan Fashion Week. The model, who is now signed with Storm Management, wore the same red, blue, and yellow pattern in the form of a dress, featuring a religious illustration on the front.

© Photo: Getty Images Kitty wore a similar print in 2018

Florals were added to her sleek blonde mane, and she accessorised with a bold red bag adorned with pom-pom detail and extra-large statement earrings. Her makeup was flawlessly applied for the show, with a splash of red lipstick packing a powerful punch as she sashayed down the runway.

Kitty's fashion ethos

When it comes to dressing up, Kitty believes it's better to be confident and happy.

© Getty Fashion is something that Kitty has always loved

"I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are," she previously told our sister title, H!Fashion, in 2017. "I dress for my shape, and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy," she said.