Royal style watch: this week's most stunning outfits

...
Royal style watch: this week's most stunning outfits
You're reading

Royal style watch: this week's most stunning outfits

1/11
Next

Karen Clifton sent the sweetest message to Kevin Clifton after Stacey Dooley's injury
meghan-oscar-dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Hmm, something's going on in the royal wardrobe departments this week because almost everyone's wearing black! Perhaps all the Princesses and Duchesses have a style WhatsApp group and they agree on a colour scheme each week (wouldn't that be amazing if true) or – more likely - it's just a spooky coincidence at Halloween.

Whatever the reason, we're loving all these sophisticated black outfits. Duchess Meghan, Lady Amelia Windsor and Queen Letizia's dark hued ensembles were divine.

Take a closer look at the royal fashion hits below…

The Duchess of Sussex

We're just about recovering from the fashion whirlwind that was Duchess Meghan on tour. So many outfits! The royal wore one of our favourite dresses of all time by Oscar de la Renta. Meghan wore the stunning Fall 2018 monochrome 'Scribble' dress to the Australian Geographic Society Awards with husband Prince Harry.

meghan-markle-nail-polish
Photo: © Getty Images

Next up is Meghan's beyond chic black gown by Gabriela Hearst with sweet capped sleeves to attend a reception at New Zealand's Government House. The Duchess teamed the dress with a traditional Maori design necklace, a co-ordinating clutch and strappy heels.

amelia-windsor
Photo: © Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor

The little black dress of dreams, surely? Lady Amelia wore this gorgeous Michael Kors dress to the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday and basically, we love everything about her outfit. Those sixties-inspired silver sandals, that metallic clutch bag and her slicked bag hairstyle. Nailed it.

queen-letizia
Photo: © PA

Queen Letizia of Spain

Wow, wow, wow. Queen Letizia channelled her inner rock star for an outing to the screening of the movie Safety Last! in Valladolid, Spain. Sassy leather jacket with waist tie, tick. Wide-legged trousers, tick. Gorgeous relaxed up-do, tick. And MORE black! Letizia looked amazing.

kate-middleton
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge

Two fabulous looks from Duchess Kate this week: a chic blue dress and a black outfit with cool grey blazer. We're still deciding which our favourite is. First we saw the royal on a trip to Essex in this grey blazer by Smythe, worn over a black polo neck jumper, black skinny jeans (see what we mean about the black theme?) and Russell & Bromley Aquatalia 'Fallon' Chelsea boots.

kate-middleton-blue-dress
Photo: © Getty Images

Then Kate wowed us on Wednesday in a super stylish Jenny Packham dress, which she wore once before during her 2016 royal tour of Canada. The mum-of-three accessorised her look with some beautiful sapphire earrings.

queen-maxima
Photo: © PA

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Fresh from her state visit to London, Queen Maxima stepped out in a divine winter outfit in The Hague on Wednesday. You've got to love her matching trousers, hat, gloves, bag and bracelet all in grey. Then there's her lovely woven top with shoulder detail. Another style win for Maxima.

princess-mary
Photo: © PA

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Now that's how you wear red. The Danish royal looked sensational in this fitted red dress with gold belt and nude shoes at the presentation of this year's Christmas stamp at Copenhagen city hall. You've got us feeling all festive Mary!

camilla
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall

Top marks to Camilla Parker-Bowles for her elegant summer style on tour in West Africa. The Duchess wore a beautiful teal dress coat featuring patterned embroidery for a meeting with the nation's President at The Gambia's State House.

mette-marit
Photo: © PA

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

What a gorgeous maxi dress! In keeping with our colour theme, Mette-Marit wowed in a sheer full-length monochrome dress for the Nordic Council's award ceremony at The Norwegian National Opera this week.

princess-beatrice-unicorn-halloween

Princess Beatrice

We just had to include Princess Beatrice's fun Halloween outfit! The royal had a blast on Wednesday night at Annabel's in Mayfair dressed as a unicorn. Love it! Dressed in a white midi-dress with a black waist belt, Beatrice completed the look with a bright lilac wig with a unicorn horn headpiece.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries