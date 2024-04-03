Meghan Markle welcomes spring in floral shirt dress: Here's 5 you can shop now

As the blossoms begin to bloom, so does the inspiration for our spring wardrobes, and this season we are drawing inspiration from none other than the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle gracefully embraced the season during a heartwarming visit to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, a moment beautifully captured in a series of snapshots shared by the institution. The royal style icon exuded elegance in the 'Landscape' silk and chiffon shirt dress by Oscar De La Renta.
This piece made a notable return; it was last seen on Meghan during the family's time at Frogmore Cottage for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the summer of 2022. It made a striking reappearance as Meghan engaged with young patients and their families. The dress itself is a masterpiece featuring a sheer bodice and a whimsical silk skirt adorned with a botanical landscape at the hem. Perfectly echoing spring's essence, the shirtdress stands out with its mock neckline, long sleeves and a fitted bodice complemented by a button-front closure and a sash belt, all culminating in a breathtaking printed skirt.
The Princess of Wales has a similar sartorial penchant for the look. Princess Kate, has frequently championed the classic shirt dress, especially in floral motifs. The royal has elegantly donned her beloved red flower print dress by Beulah on several occasions, including a memorable visit to the London Bridge Jobcentre in 2020. Her love of the shirt dress doesn't end there. One of her most memorable style moments was her appearance at the 2019 Back to Nature Festival in Woking, where she was absolutely captivating in a floral 'Aurora' shirtdress by Emilia Wickstead, now a rare find.
These instances not only highlight the enduring appeal of the shirt dress but also underscore its versatility and timeless elegance, making it a staple in a curated spring wardrobe. The shirt dress remains a symbol of comfort and fashion-forward sensibility.
For those looking to infuse their spring attire with a touch of royal glamour without the royal price tag, we've curated a selection of five exquisite shirt dresses that echo the elegance of Meghan's Oscar De La Renta choice, each under £500.
5 Chic Floral Shirt Dresses To Shop Now:
