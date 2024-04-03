Meghan Markle welcomes spring in floral shirt dress: Here's 5 you can shop now

As the blossoms begin to bloom, so does the inspiration for our spring wardrobes, and this season we are drawing inspiration from none other than the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle gracefully embraced the season during a heartwarming visit to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, a moment beautifully captured in a series of snapshots shared by the institution. The royal style icon exuded elegance in the 'Landscape' silk and chiffon shirt dress by Oscar De La Renta.

© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan captivated the children as she read

This piece made a notable return; it was last seen on Meghan during the family's time at Frogmore Cottage for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the summer of 2022. It made a striking reappearance as Meghan engaged with young patients and their families. The dress itself is a masterpiece featuring a sheer bodice and a whimsical silk skirt adorned with a botanical landscape at the hem. Perfectly echoing spring's essence, the shirtdress stands out with its mock neckline, long sleeves and a fitted bodice complemented by a button-front closure and a sash belt, all culminating in a breathtaking printed skirt.

The Princess of Wales has a similar sartorial penchant for the look. Princess Kate, has frequently championed the classic shirt dress, especially in floral motifs. The royal has elegantly donned her beloved red flower print dress by Beulah on several occasions, including a memorable visit to the London Bridge Jobcentre in 2020. Her love of the shirt dress doesn't end there. One of her most memorable style moments was her appearance at the 2019 Back to Nature Festival in Woking, where she was absolutely captivating in a floral 'Aurora' shirtdress by Emilia Wickstead, now a rare find.

MORE: Spring trends: best floral knitwear to shop this season

RELATED: Burberry's latest collection was inspired by King Charles and you probably didn't realise

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate, wearing Emilia Wickstead, is also a fan of floral shirt dresses

These instances not only highlight the enduring appeal of the shirt dress but also underscore its versatility and timeless elegance, making it a staple in a curated spring wardrobe. The shirt dress remains a symbol of comfort and fashion-forward sensibility.

For those looking to infuse their spring attire with a touch of royal glamour without the royal price tag, we've curated a selection of five exquisite shirt dresses that echo the elegance of Meghan's Oscar De La Renta choice, each under £500.

MORE: I tried this season's rose print trend, here's 4 easy outfit ideas for you to copy immediately

RELATED: 10 dreamy spring dresses to kickstart your new season wish list

5 Chic Floral Shirt Dresses To Shop Now:

1/ 5 Adela Shirt Dress Monsoon Editor's note: I'd style this gem with minimalist gold jewellery to highlight its luxe vibe, pair it with block heels for a chic silhouette, and complete the look with a woven clutch. The elegance of the sleek satin, adorned with an ornate floral print, makes it a dream to wear. Its structured collar and blouson sleeves add a smart, sophisticated touch, while the fabric-coated buttons provide a seamless look.

£125.00 AT MONSOON 2/ 5 Cotton Midi Shirt Dress Boden Editor's note: To style it, I'd go with espadrille ballet flats for a casual-chic vibe and add a beaded tote. Perfect for a sun-drenched brunch or a stroll through the city. This dress is a true sartorial delight. Its classic shirt dress design is elevated by whimsical touches, like the vibrant hand-drawn prints that pop against any backdrop. I'm all about the big sleeves and deep cuff. And the side seam pockets? Utter perfection for practicality.

£165.00 AT BODEN 3/ 5 Floral Organdie Shirt Dress Karen Millen Editor's note: I'd style it with a slender tan belt to cinch the waist and add structure. Gold hoop earrings would be my only jewellery, to modernise the look. The striking photographic floral print makes this number an art piece as much as it is a fashion statement. The sheer fabric creates a delicate, ethereal quality, while the midaxi length is modest and elegant. £118.15 AT KAREN MILLEN 4/ 5 Blue Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress River Island Editor's note: I’d style this simply, with a pair of suede white cowboy boots, letting the dress's pattern be the focus. It’s an outfit that works for any daytime event. With its classic Toile de Jouy print this shirtdress is the perfect fusion of contemporary style with a nod to pastoral 'cottagecore' charm. The belted waist flatters the silhouette, while the collared neckline give off a polished look. £40.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 5/ 5 Lux Belted Floral-Print Midi Shirt Dress Diane von Furstenberg Editor's note: I would style it with platform mules to complement the floral pattern and give it a luxe 70s vibe. Gold bangles would be my go-to accessories for transitioning into summer. Boasting a vivid blue hue, accentuated with berry-toned floral motifs, this is a standout piece. The belted waist cinches perfectly, creating an ultra-flattering silhouette. £446.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Why you should trust me:

With a decade of experience in the fashion industry, my journey has been draped in fabrics, patterns, and seasonal trends that resonate with personal style. As an editor and journalist, my eye for detail has guided countless readers to find their ideal look. Shirt dresses have been a particularly thrilling trend for me to explore, offering a blend of sophistication and comfort that’s perfect for spring.

How We Picked the Perfect Floral Shirt Dresses for You:

Style: I've carefully selected shirt dresses that echo the freshness of spring while maintaining an effortless elegance. They're adaptable for any spring occasion, crafted in an array of fabrics.

Versatility: Spring is a season of activity, from brunches to outdoor gatherings. These shirt dresses are chosen for their ability to marry practicality with poise, ensuring you stay chic and comfortable.

Something for Everyone: Personal style is just that—personal. This selection spans from the romantically floral to the modern minimalist, offering shirt dresses that cater to all tastes. Whether it's a belted waist for a defined silhouette or a relaxed fit for laid-back charm, your spring wardrobe will be effortlessly elevated.