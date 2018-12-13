20 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch Christmas special: see the royals' best outfits of 2018

Which is your top royal look of the year?

...
Royal style watch Christmas special: see the royals' best outfits of 2018
You're reading

Royal style watch Christmas special: see the royals' best outfits of 2018

1/20
Next

Keira Knightley channels Mary Poppins as she collects her OBE and we love it, actually
kate-middleton-royal-banquet

Happy Christmas to all you royal style watchers! What a year it's been – from beautiful bride Duchess Meghan in Givenchy to Princess Eugenie on her wedding day wearing Peter Pilotto. We've seen Meghan's extensive and seriously stylish wardrobe on the royal tour and Duchess Kate has bounced back from her third maternity leave more fashionable than ever, recently stepping out in on-trend tartan. While European royals Queen Letizia and co have wowed us week in week out with stunning ensembles.

In a near impossible task, we've whittled our favourite royal ladies' best outfits down to a choice 20 in our royal style watch round up of 2018. Take a look at their most spot-on looks below…

Kate's McQueen gown

One of our absolute favourite dresses on the Duchess! Didn't Kate look amazing in this exquisite blue Alexander McQueen gown at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace? The royal teamed the dazzling dress with Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings, Queen Alexandra's wedding gift necklace and the beautiful Lovers Knot tiara.

meghan-variety

Meghan's Royal Variety outfit

The pregnant Duchess wowed everyone in this stunning monochrome floral top by Safiyaa and black floor-length skirt at the Royal Variety Performance.

eugenie-wedding

Princess Eugenie's bridal gown

We still can't stop staring at Eugenie's wedding dress! The royal was breath-taking in the Peter Pilotto gown, featuring a low cut back to reveal the Princess' scoliosis scar. Eugenie looked radiant on her special day with husband Jack Brooksbank.

beatrice-meghan-wedding

Beatrice's elegant teal dress

Beatrice looked so chic in this teal Roksanda gown with a coordinating headband by Stephen Jones at her sister Eugenie's wedding. She also wore a pair of nude Gianvito Rossi nude heels – the same pair the Duchess of Cambridge wore when introducing Prince Louis to the world.

sarah

Sarah's chic guest look

The mum of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice wore this gorgeous navy and pink dress by Emma Louise Design to the wedding of Meghan and Harry in May. She looked fantastic!

wedding-day

Meghan's wedding dress

Here it is, Duchess Meghan's beautiful bridal gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The simple yet classic dress surprised us all and the design is timeless.

evening-bridal

Meghan evening bridal gown

Thanks Meghan for treating us to two amazing wedding dresses! The Duchess' evening gown was a sleek halter neck number designed for her by Stella McCartney.

queen

The Queen's best look

We think the Queen is simply stunning in this vibrant outfit. Just love that bright light turquoise shade, the pink flowers in her hat and her matching pink lippy. The monarch wore the ensemble to a visit to Berkshire in October.

kate-wimbledon

Duchess Kate in yellow

Has Kate ever looked better? Sunny yellow is so her colour and she looks fabulous in this figure-hugging dress by Dolce and Gabbana at Wimbledon.

kate-tartan

The Duchess does tartan

Another style win for Kate. The mum-of-three stepped out in the Emilia Wickstead midi skirt in December looking so festive. Love it.

camilla-white

Camilla's angelic dress

The Duchess of Cornwall was a vision in this beautiful floor-length white dress with pretty silver embellishment on the top layer. She wore it to an official dinner in Athens in May.

wessex-gold

Sophie's metallic skirt

Just wow. The Countess of Wessex hit high style notes during her trip to Paris when she stepped out in this gorgeous metallic pleated skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

letizia-plunge

Letizia's daring dress

We loved this plunging midnight blue cocktail dress by the stunning Queen Letizia of Spain. The monarch wore it to 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution in Madrid and got tongues wagging online with the racy lace detail.

letizia-polka

Polka dots for Letizia

Such a fun dress and one we'd love in our own wardrobes. Queen Letizia wore the cute monochrome polka dot number on a royal outing in Spain in September.

kitty

Lady Kitty's wow dress

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana, wore this gorgeous black and jewelled dress to the premiere of A Star Is Born in London in September. Such a glam gown.

charlene-braces

Charlene's chic braces

A unique look for a royal and one we LOVED. Princess Charlene of Monaco was such a trend setter in this cool trouser suit, crisp white shirt and retro braces at the Princess Grace Gala Awards in New York.

mary

Mary's cape dress

Such a sophisticated look! Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked sensational in this navy cape dress for a school visit in Copenhagen.

maxima-orange

Maxima oozes glamour in orange

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked sensational in this burnt orange one-shouldered gown with stud detailing on a visit to Cape Verde. One of her best outfits!

rania

Rania's 50s look

We stepped back in time with the beautiful Queen Rania of Jordan in April when she showcased this elegant outfit. What a cute skirt and blouse combo and we love those heels.

rania-athleisure

Rania nails athleisure

We're so into this look! Rania channels her inner Cheryl as she works her casual-chic trousers and sporty top – with heels. Amazing.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries