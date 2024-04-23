The doctor's warning that prompted Queen Letizia to ditch her skyscraper heels

Queen Letizia is the queen of royal style with her endless supply of gorgeous structured garments to pair with pieces from her constantly evolving shoe wardrobe.

In years gone by you could guarantee that the Spanish Queen, 51, would not dare step out for a public engagement without a pair of trusty heels - likely from her go-to brand Magrit.

© Getty Queen Letizia often wears slingbacks with a low heel

But these days it has become commonplace for the royal to don a pair of stylish flats. Royal fans will have likely noticed that it isn't out of the ordinary for Letizia to rock a pair of brogues, or designer loafers, albeit designer ones.

© Getty Queen Letizia has rocked some killer heels in her time as a royal

It is not just a sartorial choice made by King Felipe's wife, but a health-conscious one. Spanish outlet El Mundo previously reported that the royal has chronic metatarsalgia - pain in the ball of the foot - in both of her feet, as well as Morton's neuroma in her right foot, which involves a thickening of the tissue around one of the nerves leading to the toes.

© Getty Letizia wears heels to important public engagement despite her foot ailment

Her prolonged ailment doesn't just impact her heel-wearing abilities but is a reported result of it. Her condition is said to be caused by wearing heels for long periods of time.

Chronic metatarsalgia can be eased by resting the feet and avoiding activities like running. Flat shoes with a cushioned sole can also help, as can an ice pack applied to the sore spot.

© Getty Queen Letizia has been known to swap her heels for flats more frequently

Meanwhile, Morton's neuroma can be treated by wearing shoes with room for your toes, plus arch support to ease pressure on the nerves.

© Alamy Queen Letizia sat for the portrait with the Dutch royals

This was most apparent during a recent state banquet. Letizia flew with her husband to the Netherlands for a state visit hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

© Alamy King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain attended the state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam

The royal couples received guests for 45 minutes with Letizia having to sit down in her cobalt ballgown from The 2nd Skin Co while her husband and her Dutch hosts stood to welcome fellow royals and dignitaries into the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

© Alamy Queen Letizia sat down to greet guests

Though Queen Letizia hasn't kicked her stylish heels to the curb altogether, we are sure we will continue to see her rock flats as we go into the warmer months. Take a look at her most accomplished flat-wearing moments…

Her patent strappies

© Getty Queen Letizia debuted these gorgeous flats in January

In January, the mother-of-two visited the central headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women wearing these strappy flats from Adeba made from black patent leather.

Her chunky loafers

© Getty Letizia was a 90s dream in loafers

Last November, the former journalist channeled Friends' Rachel Green in a longline leather jacket styled with a pair of chunky black loafers with an oversized gold chain from Martinelli that she had never worn before.

Her gladiator sandals

© Getty Queen Letizia sported glamorous flat sandals

In 2022 Letizia attended the Masters Of Cinema photocall during the 12th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest at Misericordia wearing a stunning black satin midi dress with these gemstone-adorned gladiator-style sandals.

Her boho flats

© Getty Queen Letizia opted for a beachy vibe with fitting flats

Letizia channeled an unexpected beachy boho vibe in 2021 when she visited the Interpretation Center of 'Sierra De Tramuntana' and the Lluc Sanctuary wearing these rattan espadrilles.

DISCOVER: Queen Letizia just wore a waist-cinching wedding dress – but nobody noticed

Her brogues

© Getty Queen Letizia departed for an official visit to Germany in stylish Oxfords

When Letizia departed Spain for an official visit to Germany in 2022 she paired a pinstripe Boss suit with the Uterque perforated Oxford shoes in a smart navy leather.