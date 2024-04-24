Queen Letizia’s tweed midi dress is a lesson in classic styling

If there’s one royal that’s always on the top of our style radar it’s Queen Letizia of Spain. Whether she's breaking fashion rules by pairing fuschia pink and cherry red together or donning Meghan Markle-approved tops and 90s supermodel skirts, the 51-year-old fashion muse seems to have a wardrobe filled to the brim with classic statements, eye-catching accessories and one of a kind must-haves.

© Getty Queen energy all around

Just yesterday the Queen proved her stylish status on the world stage once again, this time swapping out her all-white power suit for a classicly tailored tweed ensemble. Although we have yet to identify the designer behind the look, fans of the journalist believe it is the work of her private tailor.

She paired her slim-fitting dress with a pair of black Massimo Dutti sling-back leather pumps, her beloved Boss bespoke 'T-Handle M' bag which she is often seen sporting, and a pair of delicate white gold pearl earrings.

© Getty Her simple earrings are the perfect pop of opulence

The Spanish royal donned the elegant midi skirt and matching ¾ length-sleeved top to attend the presentation of the Miguel de Cervantes Literature Prize at Alcalá de Henares University.

© Getty She paired her custom-made jacket with black trousers and ballet flats

Queen Letizia’s recent look has reinforced the idea that she’s a tweed fabric stan as earlier this year she was spotted wearing a bright red tweed blazer option, complete with gold buttons. Prior to that, she made a statement at the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women, donning a black, white and red woven cropped jacket designed and crafted at the APRAMP fashion workshop.

© Getty Chanel's Haute Couture F/W 22/23 show saw a slew of tweed on the runway

Tweed has of course been a classic styling option for decades, created in Scotland in the early 18th century as a practical layering option for the colder months. Now, tweed is synonymous with designer brands like Chanel, who to this day incorporate the material into their collections in homage to the Maisons founder, Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel.

If you’re ever stuck for elegant outfit ensembles, let Queen Letizia take the reigns and school you in eclectic elegance.