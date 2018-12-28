24 Photos | Fashion

It's time for a bumper Royal Style Watch special! What a year 2018 has been – from beautiful bride Duchess Meghan in Givenchy to Princess Eugenie on her wedding day wearing Peter Pilotto. We've seen Meghan's extensive and seriously stylish wardrobe on the royal tour and Duchess Kate has bounced back from her third maternity leave more fashionable than ever, recently stepping out in on-trend tartan. While European royals Queen Letizia and co have wowed us week in week out with stunning ensembles.

In a near impossible task, we've whittled our favourite royal ladies' best outfits down to a select few in our RSW round up of 2018. Take a look at their most spot-on looks below and cast YOUR vote on who should win best dressed.

Kate's McQueen gown

One of our absolute favourite dresses on the Duchess! Didn't Kate look amazing in this exquisite blue Alexander McQueen gown at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace? The royal teamed the dazzling dress with Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl earrings, Queen Alexandra's wedding gift necklace and the beautiful Lovers Knot tiara.

Meghan Markle 2018 dress wearing Safiyaa
Meghan's Royal Variety outfit

The pregnant Duchess wowed everyone in this stunning monochrome floral top by Safiyaa and black floor-length skirt at the Royal Variety Performance.

Princess Eugenie 2018 wedding day dress
Princess Eugenie's bridal gown

We still can't stop staring at Eugenie's wedding dress! The royal was breath-taking in the Peter Pilotto gown, featuring a low cut back to reveal the Princess' scoliosis scar. Eugenie looked radiant on her special day with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice 2018 outfit at Princess Eugenie's wedding
Beatrice's elegant teal dress

Beatrice looked so chic in this teal Roksanda gown with a coordinating headband by Stephen Jones at her sister Eugenie's wedding. She also wore a pair of nude Gianvito Rossi nude heels – the same pair the Duchess of Cambridge wore when introducing Prince Louis to the world.

vogue
We couldn't leave out Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's British Vogue debut! They both looked gorgeous in their fashion-forward outfits, don't you think?

Sarah Ferguson 2018 wearing Emma Louise Design
Sarah's chic guest look

The mum of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice wore this gorgeous navy and pink dress by Emma Louise Design to the wedding of Meghan and Harry in May. She looked fantastic!

Meghan Markle 2018 wedding dress
Meghan's wedding dress

Here it is, Duchess Meghan's beautiful bridal gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The simple yet classic dress surprised us all and the design is timeless.

evening-bridal
Meghan evening bridal gown

Thanks Meghan for treating us to two amazing wedding dresses! The Duchess' evening gown was a sleek halter neck number designed for her by Stella McCartney.

The Queen wearing colour
The Queen's best look

We think the Queen is simply stunning in this vibrant outfit. Just love that bright light turquoise shade, the pink flowers in her hat and her matching pink lippy. The monarch wore the ensemble to a visit to Berkshire in October.

Kate Middleton 2018 wimbledon wearing yellow Dolce & Gabbana
Duchess Kate in yellow

Has Kate ever looked better? Sunny yellow is so her colour and she looks fabulous in this figure-hugging dress by Dolce and Gabbana at Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton 2018 tartan skirt
The Duchess does tartan

Another style win for Kate. The mum-of-three stepped out in the Emilia Wickstead midi skirt in December looking so festive. Love it.

Camilla wearing long white dress in 2018
Camilla's angelic dress

The Duchess of Cornwall was a vision in this beautiful floor-length white dress with pretty silver embellishment on the top layer. She wore it to an official dinner in Athens in May.

Sophie Wessex metallic skirt in 2018
Sophie's metallic skirt

Just wow. The Countess of Wessex hit high style notes during her trip to Paris when she stepped out in this gorgeous metallic pleated skirt by Emilia Wickstead.

Queen Letizia plunge dress 2018
Letizia's daring dress

We loved this plunging midnight blue cocktail dress by the stunning Queen Letizia of Spain. The monarch wore it to 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution in Madrid and got tongues wagging online with the racy lace detail.

Queen Letizia 2018 spotty dress
Polka dots for Letizia

Such a fun dress and one we'd love in our own wardrobes. Queen Letizia wore the cute monochrome polka dot number on a royal outing in Spain in September.

kate-sweden-erdem
This floral Erdem gown is another of our favourites on Kate this year. She wore it for the first evening engagement of she and Prince William's royal tour of Sweden and Norway in January.

kate-erdem
She stunned in Erdem (once again!) for a visit to the Victoria & Albert Museum in October. The embellished bouclé-tweed midi dress, £1,395, fit her like a glove. She teamed it with her Jimmy Choo Romy heels in Bordeaux velvet.

Kitty Spencer 2018 long dress
Lady Kitty's wow dress

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana, wore this gorgeous black and jewelled dress to the premiere of A Star Is Born in London in September. Such a glam gown.

Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing a tuxedo
Charlene's chic braces

A unique look for a royal and one we LOVED. Princess Charlene of Monaco was such a trend setter in this cool trouser suit, crisp white shirt and retro braces at the Princess Grace Gala Awards in New York.

meghan-markle-blue-gown
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan wowed everyone in her first ever royal gown during her royal visit to Fiji in October, teaming it with a pair of show-stopping diamond earrings. 

Princess Mary wearing a cape dress
Mary's cape dress

Such a sophisticated look! Crown Princess Mary of Denmark looked sensational in this navy cape dress for a school visit in Copenhagen.

Queen Maxima wearing a one shouldered dress
Maxima oozes glamour in orange

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked sensational in this burnt orange one-shouldered gown with stud detailing on a visit to Cape Verde. One of her best outfits!

Queen Rania wearing a pink skirt in 2018
Rania's 50s look

We stepped back in time with the beautiful Queen Rania of Jordan in April when she showcased this elegant outfit. What a cute skirt and blouse combo and we love those heels.

Queen Rania wearing a tracksuit in 2018
Rania nails athleisure

We're so into this look! Rania channels her inner Cheryl as she works her casual-chic trousers and sporty top – with heels. Amazing.

