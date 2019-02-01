13 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: Queen Letizia, Duchess Meghan and Queen Maxima lead our regal fash-pack this week

So. Much. Fashion.

...
queen letizia blue
It's been a busy week for Europe's royal families, with all our favourite ladies out and about in their stylish get-up. Duchesses Kate and Meghan have made public appearances – we'll talk about Meg's divine pink outfit later – and Princess Mary and Queen Letizia have upped their style game in yet more stunning ensembles. We've had a couple of surprise outings from Princess Caroline of Hanover and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and Queen Rania's monochrome dress has given us flashbacks to Meghan's Australia beach number.

Put the kettle on, grab a nice biccie and settle in to this week's royal style watch…

Queen Letizia

Ooh we just love Letizia's pleated teal jumpsuit! The Spanish royal wore the cool one-piece – which is currently on sale at Zara for just £9.99, but sadly sold out – for a scholarship event in Madrid on 31 January. The dress has such a flattering cut, we love the black belt and her matching heels complete her look perfectly.

Letizia has also wowed us in a leopard print coat this week, which she wore over a red jumper and red cropped trousers – all by Hugo Boss. She teamed the outfit with some black Magrit heels, Gold & Roses earrings and a Boss clutch.

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan's first baby is due this spring and the new royal was radiant in blush-pink on a visit to the National Theatre – her first trip there since becoming its patron. She donned an elegant blush pink dress with coordinating jacket by Brandon Maxwell and chic cream Aquazurra heels for the occasion.

The Duchess was out again on Thursday for a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities at the University of London. This time, she dressed in an all-black outfit, teaming her knee-length coat with some cream stilettos.

Crown Princess Mary

Princess Mary of Denmark looked incredible on Wednesday at the Sager der Samier event in her home country. She wore a gorgeous gold and navy patterned silk blouse with flared sleeves, paired with navy trousers and a chic camel coat.

Queen Rania

We adore the Jordan Queen's mid-length white dress with high neck and black zig zag detailing. Rania wore the outfit during the inauguration of the Queen Rania Teacher Academy's new premises in Amman on 27 January.

Duchess of Cambridge

Another classic look for Duchess Kate. The royal stepped out in Dundee in an elegant Alexander McQueen coat dress that she first wore over six years ago. She teamed it with black tights and Cornelia James gloves.

Queen Maxima

The Netherlands monarch chose this all-berry outfit for a meeting at the Social Economic Council in her home country. Maxima looked sensational in the magenta outfit, teaming wide-legged trousers with a top of the same shade.

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla wore this vibrant red tweed coat over a pretty printed dress for a visit to Swindon on Thursday, when she took part in a storytelling session for her role as Patron of the National Literacy Trust. The royal added one of her favourite pearl necklaces and black knee-high boots.

Lady Frederick Windsor

Lady Windsor – also known as Sophie Winkleman - attended La Boheme at the English National Opera on Wednesday and looked stunning in an all-black outfit. Sophie wore an off-the-shoulder sheer top with thin straps, slim-fit black trousers and knee-high boots.

Crown Princess Victoria

Wow, Swedish royal Victoria was sensational in this beautiful scarlet gown at the Forest and Agriculture Academy's Feast meeting at City Hall on Monday. The dress featured a full tulle skirt, a red velvet bodice and long sleeves. Victoria completed her look with some exquisite diamond drop earrings.

Sarah Ferguson

The former wife of Prince Andrew dressed in this eye-catching black velvet gown with gold bodice overlay on 28 January for the Lambertz party at Cologne Central Station.

Princess Caroline

The Hanover royal looked so sophisticated in this floor-length black dress when she attended the launch of the first worldwide Itinerant competition for women orchestra conductors on 24 January. Loving her brooch!

