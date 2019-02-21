﻿
Royal style watch: the most fabulous regal outfits of the week

Dresses, jewels and show-stopping shoes

letizia houndstooth
It's that time of the week again lovely HELLO! readers, where we take a peek into the marvellous world of royal fashion. The dresses, the shoes, the sparkling jewels – can we do a life swap please? Mid-February has been all about Duchess Meghan and Queen Letizia of Spain's chic looks, and let's not forget the Duchess of Cornwall attending London Fashion Week, totally holding her own in a sophisticated striped outfit. Ooh, we love a royal on the FROW! Grab a cuppa and an indulgent biccie for this week's royal style watch…

Queen Letizia's three killer looks

The elegant Spanish monarch has stepped out in some stunning ensembles over the past week, our favourite being this super stylish houndstooth skirt and top combo by Hugo Boss. The royal wore the two-piece for the Fine Arts Gold Awards ceremony in Cordoba, Spain, and nailed it with her red Magrit stilettos and matching coat.

letizia striped
Letizia most recently wowing in a sassy black and white striped dress with coordinating heels (want them) at the Royal Theatre in Madrid.

letizia red
The former journalist is clearly loving red right now, as she also wore the colour on her departure from Morocco with King Felipe. Her dress was by Carolina Herrera and her shoes by Lodi.

meghan markle coat
Duchess Meghan takes New York

Prince Harry's wife Meghan caused one mega media whirlwind in New York City. The new royal, who is pregnant with her first child, popped to her home country to celebrate her baby shower with her best pals and showcased some stunning maternity fashion while she was there. We loved her chic black coat and Matryoshka CH Carolina Herrera bag, which she wore on a lunch date.

meghan markle casual
Then came the Duchess' comfy travelling attire - Lulu Lemon sports leggings and an Ingrid and Isabel jacket, finished off with some Adidas trainers, a cute cap and camel coat. It's so refreshing to see a high profile woman wear normal clothes to catch a plane.

camilla stripes
Duchess of Cornwall rocks the FROW

What a week it's been for Camilla. We're not used to seeing royals on the front row at fashion shows, so the Duchess was centre of attention at London Fashion Week on Tuesday afternoon. We adored her stylish navy and white striped dress, with matching cape and heels.

camilla green coat
Camilla also stepped out in a green dress coat this week when she visited the Medical Detection Dog's new centre in Milton Keynes. The royal accessorised with a 'Mini Venice' bag by DeMellier London.

beatrice
Princess Beatrice's bright coat

Beatrice looked fantastic in this beautiful burnt orange coat over her black dress at Childline's Trailblazers event in London. The coat appeared to be the same Glavan piece her sister Princess Eugenie wore back in December.

eugenie
Princess Eugenie's chic blazer 

We loved Eugenie's ultra-smart grey checked blazer which she donned for a meeting with Stop The Traffik, an organisation urging people to take action against human trafficking.

lady amelia
Lady Amelia hot pink dress

Another one of our top outfits this week – Lady Amelia wore this gorgeous bright pink dress at London Fashion Week on Sunday. Obsessed with those caped silk shoulder detail and Amelia's cute blue suede pumps.

maxima
Queen Maxima's pretty in plaid

The Netherlands monarch stepped out in an elegant plaid top on Wednesday in Vlissingen for the signing of the local music education cooperation. The royal paired the chic piece with some wide-legged grey trousers and matching heels.

