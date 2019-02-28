﻿
Queen Rania's best fashion moments during her 20 year reign

denim skirt
1/15

Queen Rania of Jordan is undoubtedly one of the world's most stylish royal ladies. She's got the lot – model looks, fab fashion sense and that knack of dressing perfectly for every situation. Oh, and it helps to have access to the most stunning designer clothes too. We're not jealous at all. Now, as the Jordan monarch celebrates 20 years on the throne, we decided to pay homage to the elegant royal with a collection of her best outfits since 1999, and there have been A LOT.

Sit back and be inspired by Queen Rania's past and present ensembles…

That denim skirt

Rania wore the most divine three-quarter length denim skirt in February 2019, for an engagement with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. We loved her double belt feature and matching stilettos.

brown dress
2/15

Seventies shimmer

The monarch glowed in this retro sparkly dress in November 2018. Rania chose the chic outfit for a ceremony in Berlin, Germany.

pink bow dress
3/15

Pretty in pink

One of our top Rania outfits! The bow, the thick waistband and those pleats – dreamy. The Queen wore the baby pink frock for a meeting with Crown Princess Victoria in October 2018.

striped skirt
4/15

Sassy in stripes

How stunning is this skirt? The Jordan monarch stepped out in this gorgeous striped asymmetrical skirt and shirt on a visit to Washington in June 2018.

white shirt dress
5/15

Shirt dress heaven

Another sophisticated outfit from her Majesty. Rania wore this cool, white shirt dress for the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.

velvet suit
6/15

Vivacious in velvet

A classic Rania look. Chic black velvet suit with a Victorian style blouse and flowing locks. The most glam business woman ever?

met ball
7/15

Her Met Ball look

Rania nailed the 2016 Met Ball theme of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in this gorgeous Valentino gown.

white blouse
8/15

Whites and metallics

Such a sharp look! The royal looked fantastic in New York back in September 2015 in this white skirt and blouse combo paired with metallic shoes and bag.

blue dress
9/15

Edgy dressing

This blue dress with geometric waistband has definitely got a Victoria Beckham edge about it. Rania wore the outfit to dinner at New York's Cipriani restaurant in October 2014.

orange dress
10/15

Vibrant in orange

Is this the perfect evening shift dress? We think it might be. Rania wowed in the tangerine outfit way back in September 2010.

black dress
11/15

Rock chick

We still love this gorge black pleated dress and chunky gold belt combo. The monarch wore the ensemble to a dinner in New York in 2010.

grey dress
12/15

Red carpet Queen

Such a spot on red carpet look! Rania wore this pretty pale grey gown to a Time Magazine party in 2006.

wedding guest
13/15

Wedding guest chic

The Queen looked sensational in this pink net skirt with elegant white shirt for the wedding of King Felipe and Queen Letizia back in 2004.

blue dress
14/15

Blue beauty

Such a gorgeous dress on Rania. The monarch wore the blue Alberta Ferretti gown with cute bell sleeves for a charity dinner at London's Dorchester Hotel in 2003.

crowning day
15/15

Rania's Crowning Day dress

Wow, Rania was breath-taking in this dazzling Ellie Saab gown on her Crowning Day back in June 1999. The Jordanian Queen wore this dress again 10 years later, adding a red belt for a new look.

