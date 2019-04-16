﻿
Royal women wearing bold summer sequins! See Duchesses Kate, Meghan, the Queen and more

Photo: © Getty Images
Sequins are for life, not just for Christmas! And if you needed the proof, all our favourite royal women love rocking sparkly outfits all year round. Whether it's the Queen dressing in head to toe glitter for a formal event, or the Duchess of Sussex showing off her favourite party outfit, these royal ladies have confirmed that there's no need to pack away the shimmer once the sunshine returns. 

Case in point - the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate proved summer is the season of sparkle in this gorgeous Jenny Packham gown - she wore it to the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner at Perk's Field in June 2011. We need to see a royal repeat of this, stat! Scroll down through our gallery to see all our other favourite glittering get-ups…

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Sussex

For her first-ever appearance at the Royal Variety Performance since joining the royal family, Meghan chose this sparkling embroidered top by Safiyaa, which was teamed with a floor-length black skirt and heels. We reckon it would work all year around, even with a pair of jeans and sandals. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Beatrice looked golden and gorgeous at the Boodles Boxing Ball in September 2013. The look was made up of separates, with a metallic top and floaty chiffon maxi skirt.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

Her Majesty dressed to the nines for the Earl and Countess of Wessex's royal wedding in June 1999! Her pretty lilac gown was covered in embellishments.

Photo: © Getty Images
We know our monarch loves to wear rainbow shades, but wow! For the Royal Variety Performance of the same year, she chose this dramatic multi-coloured top.

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla showed us how to keep sequins subtle and chic with this pretty kaftan during her visit to Barbados in March. She styled it with loose white trousers and her favourite earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Photo: © Getty Images
Countess of Wessex

Sophie sparkled from head to toe in this pretty 1999 gown - she wore it to the Duke Of Edinburgh Awards World Fellowship Ball ahead of her wedding later that month. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

Back in September 2011, Eugenie attended an event in celebration of Freddie Mercury's 65th birthday, adding plenty of glamour to her red midi dress with a glittering bolero top.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

… certainly knew a thing or two about sequins! She auctioned off a number of her dresses - including some sparkly ones - at a Christies charity auction in 1997. At the pre-auction party she also wore a beaded mini dress, and posed with Daisy Donovan to promote this very important message. What a moment! 

Photo: © Getty Images
Another glittering fashion moment was back in June 1995, when Diana wore a stand-out Jacques Azagury covered in red sequins. She was attending a reception at the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice.

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima

The Queen of the Netherlands looked totally stunning in this neutral fit and flare midi dress at the Kingsday Concert in April 2019. Her outfit was made by one of her favourite formal designers, Claes Iversen.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene

This might just be one of our favourite royal looks EVER! Princess Charlene of Monaco wears a striking Atelier Versace jumpsuit to the Red Cross Ball Gala in July 2017. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Rania

The Queen of Jordan stunned in this embellished gown at a gala dinner in Versailles back in 2002. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

