Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana

Long associated with school uniforms, (or Blair Waldorf Gossip Girl!) the humble headband is now one of the hottest hair trends around. After a designer revamp from Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, the headband is officially the most glam - and easy - accessories to rock. You don't even need to style your hair - winning. The Duchess of Cambridge has long championed headbands and we lost count of how many she wore in 2018. We've rounded up all the royals rocking the ultra-glam headgear and you may be surprised at how many wore them before they were officially cool…
The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William's wife was spotted at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford with Prince George in 2016, and wore a blue pencil dress, a navy jacket and added a fabric covered, leopard print alice band which kept her lucious mane of hair away from her face as she smiled at waiting photographers.