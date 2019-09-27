Royal Style Watch: Princess Beatrice and Duchesses Kate and Meghan lead this week's top looks

First off, a huge Royal Style Watch congrats to the royal lady of the moment, Princess Beatrice! The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Thursday and we're thrilled for the pair. Another royal wedding to fangirl over, hurrah, and all those divine outfits to dissect! So of course, Beatrice gets the top slot in our best regal looks of the week. Didn't she look stunning in her floral Allia dress by Zimmerman, with its rose print and long sleeves? The outfit was the perfect romantic choice alongside her beautiful diamond and platinum engagement ring.
Elsewhere we've seen fabulous ensembles from the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Letizia and Lady Kitty Spencer. The Duchess of Sussex has somewhat dominated the week's royal style with her chic tour wardrobe in South Africa. Jumpsuits, dresses and the cutest dungarees on her baby boy Archie Harrison. Yes, he's making a special appearance below.
He's your royal style hotlist…