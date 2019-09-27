﻿
Royal Style Watch: Princess Beatrice and Duchesses Kate and Meghan lead this week's top looks

What a week it has been...

Princess Beatrice wore TWO engagement dresses and her second one is even more glam
beatrice engagement dress
First off, a huge Royal Style Watch congrats to the royal lady of the moment, Princess Beatrice! The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Thursday and we're thrilled for the pair. Another royal wedding to fangirl over, hurrah, and all those divine outfits to dissect! So of course, Beatrice gets the top slot in our best regal looks of the week. Didn't she look stunning in her floral Allia dress by Zimmerman, with its rose print and long sleeves? The outfit was the perfect romantic choice alongside her beautiful diamond and platinum engagement ring.

 

Elsewhere we've seen fabulous ensembles from the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Letizia and Lady Kitty Spencer. The Duchess of Sussex has somewhat dominated the week's royal style with her chic tour wardrobe in South Africa. Jumpsuits, dresses and the cutest dungarees on her baby boy Archie Harrison. Yes, he's making a special appearance below.

 

He's your royal style hotlist…

kate middleton coat
The Duchess of Cambridge

Amidst a crazy day of Beatrice's engagement news on Thursday afternoon, Duchess Kate popped out for the naming ceremony of the polar research ship the public voted to call Boaty McBoatface (really). The royal looked stunning in a blue cape coat dress by Alexander McQueen, carrying a clutch bag by Asprey. She teamed her look with some navy suede heels and wore her brunette locks in a down style.

queen letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish royal was her usual stylish self on Wednesday when she attended the opening of a vocational training course in Elche. Letizia looked chic in a gorgeous denim shirt dress with matching belt and the coolest red heels.

meghan markle jumpsuit
The Duchess of Sussex

New mum Meghan has wowed us with several elegant outfits this week as she and husband Prince Harry attended various engagements on their tour of South Africa. One of our favourite looks was her black Everlane jumpsuit which she paired with some coordinating stilettos and gold earrings by GAS Bijoux. Meghan first wore the jumpsuit in a photoshoot when she guest-edited Vogue this year.

meghan markle leopard print dress
We also loved Meghan's sassy monochrome leopard-print dress by Mayamiko, which she wore to a township in Cape Town on Monday. The former actress teamed her frock with some Castaner wedges – a key look this summer.

archie harrison
Archie Harrison

Hello Archie! Welcome to Style Watch. Yes, the little royal cutie gets a place in our best dressed this week for those adorable H&M dungarees – which retail at just £12.99. The baby blue pinstripe outfit with a bodysuit underneath was a smart look for the family's new addition.

kitty spencer
Lady Kitty Spencer

Jumpsuit goals! The niece of the late Princess Diana got autumn dressing spot on in this fab forest green silk one-piece. Such a strong look. Loving the boots too!

queen rania
Queen Rania of Jordan

The Jordanian royal stepped out in the chicest outfit on Wednesday and we have ever so slight wardrobe envy. Rania looked amazing in her navy blouse and pleated skirt combo, complete with pink scarf.

princess victoria
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Victoria always looks amazing and the royal rocked this chic outfit during a visit to a new research ship in Lysekil, Sweden on Wednesday. Totally loving her blush pink coat with floral dress and beige ankle boots. One classic autumn look.

