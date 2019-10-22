Royals dazzle in gowns and tiaras for White Tie Court Banquet in Japan

Around 200 foreign heads of State and dignitaries attended the enthronement ceremony and banquet, which was quite the turnout. It was glittering jewels and gorgeous floor-length gowns aplenty as the guests gathered at the Palace.
Empress Masako looked gorgeous in cream, with her dark hair pulled back into a sleep updo and her diamond tiara taking centre stage of her outfit. The Meiji Scroll tiara is one of the oldest in the Japanese imperial collection, made aound 1885, and the large diamonds can be replaced with diamond stars. The Empress oozed elegance with a matching diamond necklace and circular earrings - stunning!