﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

Royals dazzle in gowns and tiaras for White Tie Court Banquet in Japan

So much regal fashion in one evening!

...
Royals dazzle in gowns and tiaras for White Tie Court Banquet in Japan
You're reading

Royals dazzle in gowns and tiaras for White Tie Court Banquet in Japan

1/9
Next

Kate Middleton's new L.K. Bennett dress is PERFECT for that in between autumn weather
queen-letizia-tiara-pink
1/9

It was all glitz and glamour on Tuesday evening at Tokyo's Imperial Palace as royals from around the world attended a State Banquet hosted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito. Prince Charles landed in the country earlier in the day to witness the Emperor's enthronement and looked suitably dashing as he arrived at the evening's celebrations. The dress code for the glamorous event was White Tie and some of our favourite royal ladies dressed to impress for the happy occasion. Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden were all there in their finery.

MORE: All the best outfits from Kate Middleton's royal tours, from Pakistan to California

MORE: Pretty in pink! Queen Letizia rocks a feathered corset on a royal engagement with King Felipe

queen-letizia-full-length
2/9

Queen Letizia looked amazing as usual, wearing a stunning pink gown with white embellishment by Carolina Herrera teamed with a glittering tiara as she accompanied her husband King Felipe. The grand Fleur-de-Lys tiara, also known as “The Good One”, was originally worn by Letizia at the Argentine State Banquet in February. She paired it with a few other beautiful accessories, including a matching a Fleur-de-Lys brooch and the circular Joyas de Pasar earrings.

Empress Masako in Japan
3/9

Around 200 foreign heads of State and dignitaries attended the enthronement ceremony and banquet, which was quite the turnout. It was glittering jewels and gorgeous floor-length gowns aplenty as the guests gathered at the Palace. 

Empress Masako looked gorgeous in cream, with her dark hair pulled back into a sleep updo and her diamond tiara taking centre stage of her outfit. The Meiji Scroll tiara is one of the oldest in the Japanese imperial collection, made aound 1885, and the large diamonds can be replaced with diamond stars. The Empress oozed elegance with a matching diamond necklace and circular earrings - stunning!

mary
4/9

Crown Princess Mary was equally stylish in a beige dress with fabulous sequinned floor-length cape.

Crown Princess Victoria in Japan
5/9

Crown Princess Victoria topped our best-dressed too in this beautiful blush pink gown with long lace sleeves and glamorous drop, jewelled earrings. She looked effortlessly chic wearing the two-tiered laurel wreath tiara alongside a simple diamond necklace.

Queen Maxima in Japan
6/9

Queen Maxima wowed in a gorgeous burgundy gown with a white zigzag pattern, a black shawl and a pretty jewelled tiara.

She paired the off-the-shoulder dress with a thin black belt around her waist and a matching black shawl. But all eyes were on her stunning diamond and ruby accessories! As well as a three-tiered diamond necklace and matching bracelet, she opted for the Mellerio Ruby tiara, which she recently wore to the Argentinian State Banquet and is considered to be one of her favourites.

queen-maxima-full-length
7/9

Maxima paired the off-the-shoulder dress with a thin black belt around her waist and a matching black shawl. But all eyes were on her stunning diamond and ruby accessories! As well as a three-tiered diamond necklace and matching bracelet, she opted for the Mellerio Ruby tiara, which she recently wore to the Argentinian State Banquet and is considered to be one of her favourites.

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the Japan ceremony
8/9

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi stepped out in a gold ensemble of a silk long-sleeved top, embroidered skirt and matching hairpiece. Alongside her delicate earrings, she also wore a statement yellow and pearl necklace to tie together her outfit.

Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan for Japan ceremony
9/9

Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan was simply stunning in rich purples, blues and golds as she arrived with her husband King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. As well as the traditional patterned outfit, she opted for a simple gold tiara that contrasted with her silky dark hair and a pair of elegant drop earrings.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...