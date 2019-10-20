Pretty in pink! Queen Letizia rocks a feathered corset on a royal engagement with King Felipe The royal knows how to wear pink...

Queen Letizia of Spain often looks glowing in a subtle blush pink colour, but she opted for a more adventurous look in Oviedo by customising her corset-style top with extra feathers. Pictured at the Princess of Asturias Awards Concert, the Spanish royal wore a strapless top by Spanish label The 2nd Skin Co. which cost £585 and featured three layers of ruffles at the top and delicate feather detailing. But it appears the mother-of-two may have embraced her wild side by having more feathers added to create more of a textured look, and we love it!

A thin black silk belt accentuated her waist and matched her £473 black tailored trousers from the same brand. She kept the rest of her look simple, accessorising with a Magrit satin clutch, black heels and diamond teardrop earrings from De Grisogono. Letizia pulled her dark hair into an elegant low bun with a few strands framing her face, alongside natural makeup, showing off her usual glowing skin and glossy lips while highlighting her eyes with rose gold eyeshadow and long dark eyelashes.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice stuns in The Vampire's Wife floral dress at royal wedding

King Felipe also looked dapper in a black suit and maroon tie as the couple attended the annual orchestral concert, which is the opening event for the Princess of Asturias Awards. For the awards themselves - which recognise individuals and organisations that make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities, and public affairs - Queen Letizia stunned in a long red evening gown with jewel detailing around the waist. The couple's two daughters Princess Leonor, 13, and Princess Sofia, 12, joined their parents to hand out awards to the winners.

The 47-year-old's most recent pink outfit followed on from her theme last week when she attended the National Day Military Parade at the Royal Palace in Madrid. She stepped out in the lace dress of dreams from Felipe Varela, which had a similar pale pink hue, long sheer sleeves and intricate embroidery. She wore the midi dress with a pair of Steve Madden slip-on heels and statement circular earrings. She's certainly high up in the ranks when it comes to the best-dressed royal, don't you think?

MORE: The Countess of Wessex looks like a film star in a pink Emilia Wickstead dress