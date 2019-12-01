14 times Duchess Kate has dressed just like Princess Diana

The Duchess of Cambridge is loved for her elegant dress sense as well as her caring nature – just as the late Princess Diana was. While Kate never met her mother-in-law, she shares many similarities with her when it comes to her personal style and there have been several times over the years when her fashion choices appeared to pay tribute to the People's Princess.
Duchess Kate is often spotted wearing pieces of Diana's jewellery, from her stunning diamond and sapphire engagement ring to the dazzling Lover's Knot tiara. But we are loving their similar red dresses! The brunette beauty wore a ruby frock by Alessandra Rich with white polka dots and a petal pattern for the festive programme, A Berry Royal Christmas, with Mary Berry. The vintage design with a high-neck and long sleeves bore several similarities to Diana’s star-printed dress she wore to Nicholas Soames' wedding in 1981.
Reminisce with us as we remember all the times Kate has paid tribute to Diana's style…