﻿
Royal ladies love summer espadrilles! See how Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more style them

Comfy and chic...

8 times Victoria Beckham stunned the world with her daring looks
Alice Howarth
meghan markle wearing espadrilles
Espadrilles are one of the easiest shoes to wear - just ask the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cambridge, and pretty much every other royal in existence. Elegant, laid back and perfect for day or night, it's no wonder they're a hit with both celebrities and royals season after season.

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been a big fan, and has been spotted sporting a beautiful tan pair from Castañer with cord fastenings - and the Countess of Wessex has sported various styles, too.

And we can't talk about espadrilles without mentioning Queen Letizia! These royal ladies and their dedication to the Spanish shoe clearly isn't waning. Here's exactly how they style them…

The Duchess of Sussex

While in Cape Town on the first official day of the Royal Tour, Meghan looked delightful in a monochrome wrap dress and her beloved Castaner wedges, £90. 

kate middleton espadrilles
Duchess of Cambridge

Wearing the print of the summer to a photography workshop with her patronage Action for Children, Kate styled her gorgeous paisley dress with the 'Carina' espadrille wedges by Castañer. The queen of recycling her wardrobe, she was also spotted wearing the same pair previously…

kate middleton espadrilles
Duchess of Cambridge

Photographed alongside her husband, Prince William, the Duchess was spotted a month earlier, wearing the same tan and suede pair to the Royal Chelsea Flower Show.

castaner-carina-wedges
Kate wears: Castañer Carina Wedges in camel, £120, Net A Porter

sophie wessex espadrilles
Countess of Wessex 

A huge fan of the fail-safe style, Sophie opted for her Penelope Chilvers ‘Low Valencia Espadrilles' for the Royal Norfolk County Show.

meghan markle espadrilles
Duchess of Sussex

By far one of Meghan's most popular looks on her 2018 tour of New Zealand, Australia and Fiji - she also wore Castañer espadrilles while attending a tea reception in Suva, Fiji. We're still thinking of that perfect pink summer dress...

castaner-wedges
Meghan wears: Castañer Carina wedges, £90, Net A Porter

sophie wessex espadrilles wedges
Countess of Wessex 

Sophie Wessex displayed lots of fabulous outfits during her royal tour of Beirut in June 2019. This look was a particular favourite.

kate middleton espadrilles wedges
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was photographed running after her children in the summer of 2018 wearing a pair of LK.Bennett espadrille shoes. They may have a wedge, but it doesn't stop you being able to move fast on your feet, apparently. 

lady amelia winsor espadrilles
Lady Amelia Windsor 

Proving espadrilles can be as casual or smart as you wish, Lady Amelia Windsor looked undeniably elegant the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in May 2019.

kate-middleton-wedges
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate's Monsoon wedges were a go-to staple during her early years as a royal, though she returned to them again in 2019 for an event at RHS Garden Wisley. The 'Fleur' espadrilles were reduced from £45 to £13.50, and unsurprisingly completely sold out! 

kate-wedges
The Duchess has teamed her espadrilles with everything from floaty dresses to jeans and trousers - this was a fan-favourite casual look from her visit to Cornwall in 2016. 

monsoon-wedges
GET THE LOOK: Espadrille wedges, £45, Monsoon

meghan markle espadrilles wedges
Duchess of Sussex

For an event at Bondi Beach, the Duchess paired her £1080.00 dress by Australian designer Martin Grant with the same Castañer espadrilles she was spotted in in Fiji.

queen-letizia-sofia-espadrilles
Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia also has a pair of peep-toe woven wedges, worn here during a family visit to Mallorca. Sweetly, the monarch's daughter Infanta Sofía twinned with her mum in a flat pair of espadrilles. 

queen letizia wearing summer espadrilles
Mint & Rose wedges were the footwear shoes of choice for the Spanish royal as she enjoyed her summer holiday in Mallorca. 

queen-letizia-wedges
We love this tan leather style, too, also worn in Mallorca with Letizia's chic khaki jumpsuit. 

princess-sofia-espadrilles
Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia chose a neutral pair of espadrilles for Crown Princess Victoria's birthday celebrations in 2019. This is a very Duchess Kate look, don't you think? 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

