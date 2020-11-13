﻿
21 of Prince Charles' most stylish looks

Could he be the best-dressed royal?

21 of Prince Charles' most stylish looks
21 of Prince Charles' most stylish looks

Prince Charles has been a fixture in the spotlight for many reasons over the decades but one of them has always been his impeccable sartorial style. Always sharply dressed, he's ridden the waves of changing fashions faultlessly and has pulled off everything from salopette onesies to wetsuits, morning suits to silk shirts and chinos. 

Charles famously prefers to repair and reuse items in his wardrobe and says he cares about "detail and colour combinations". We take a look back over some of his most notable looks to date…

November 2020

The heir to the throne appeared in British Vogue wearing a linen jacket from Anderson and Sheppard that was made in 1990. Asked about his sustainable dress sense by Editor-in-Chief Edward Enniful, Charles said: "I thought I was like a stopped clock – I'm right twice every 24 hours. But… I'm very glad you think it has style. 

"I mind about detail and colour combinations. I'm lucky because I can find marvellous people who are brilliant makers of the things that I appreciate, and because of that, I try to keep them going for longer."

prince-charles-fiji
Celebrations in Fiji

October 1974

Photographed looking relaxed at an event in Fiji, Prince Charles looked incredibly stylish in a silk, short-sleeved pattern shirt and beige chinos. The young Prince was representing the Queen at the centenary celebrations in Fiji. His future son, Prince Harry, would visit the country with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44 years later in October 2018.  

prince-charles-northwestern-fur
Northwestern territories of Canada

April 1975

Marking Prince Charles' second royal tour to Canada, the then 27-year-old spent time visiting the Maritime regions, the Northwestern territories and Ottawa. Here he is snapped alongside locals ready for the seasonal cold, wrapped up in multiple layers. Did you notice the tiny snow boots attached to the zipper of his coat?

prince-charles-the-polo-match
The polo match

June 1975

Trading the standard polo jersey, Prince Charles was snapped looking uber cool at a match in 1975 wearing a baby blue shirt. Tailored, with pocket detailing, a large lapel collar, and even a waist belt - it was certainly a look of the time. His summer shades just add to the aloof look.

prince-charles-ascot
Ascot Races

June 1975

Showing all the Royal Ascot go-ers how it's properly done, Prince Charles looked undeniably suave dressed in a charcoal three-piece suit. Not cutting any corners, the Prince wore all the frills you would expect - a top hat, a floral buttonhole, a waistcoat chain, a tie pin, a walking stick, and of course, a pocket-handkerchief neatly tucked into his breast pocket.

prince-charles-cowboy
Posing with the cowgirls

July 1977

If you're suddenly wondering how on earth you missed Charles's western movie debut, don't be alarmed - it never happened. Here, he simply got in on the action and dressed like a local during his 1977 royal tour of Canada. Turns out he looks great in a white Stetson, huh?

prince-charles-windsurfing
Windsurfing in Cowes

August 1980

Looking quite the action man in a tight wetsuit, Charles was snapped windsurfing at Cowes, an English seaside town on the Isle of Wight, during the summer of 1980. Giving off a slight Bond vibe (don't you think?), we're sure there was no end of holidaymakers looking out to sea and swooning hard.

prince-chales-golden-temple
Visit to The Golden Temple

November 1980

In 1980, Prince Charles undertook a royal visit to India and visited The Golden Temple in Amritsar wearing a grey suit, powder blue shirt, silver patterned tie and fedora. To visit the Sikhs' holiest temple, it was a requirement for him to have his head covered and to remove his shoes. Behind him, you can see his bodyguard, John Maclean, who had to cover his head with a knotted handkerchief as he had no hat available.

prince-charles-diana-wedding
Wedding to Princess Diana

July 1981

Do you get more dapper than full military attire? After proposing to the late Princess Diana in February 1981, the couple married at St Paul's Cathedral and Charles looked undeniably handsome. He opted for a black captain's uniform which was adorned in gold embroidery, a royal blue sash and medals of honour.

prince-charles-diana-kilt
Balmoral with Princess Diana

August 1981

When in Scotland, Charles chose the national attire of a kilt when he was photographed alongside his new bride, Diana, in 1981. The pair were snapped here at Balmoral during an official honeymoon photocall. Diana looked equally countryside appropriate in a checked suit, designed by Bill Pashley.

prince-charles-tshirt
The t-shirt

June 1982

Looking uncharacteristically casual, Prince Charles looked handsome snapped in a simple navy t-shirt with a polo slogan brandished on the front. He wore the look with a beaded leather belt and simple white polo trousers and we don't recall seeing him in a single tee since.

prince-charles-edwardian
Klondike Evening Barbecue

March 1983

Looking like a couple out of an Edwardian period film, Prince Charles and Princess Diana wowed onlookers when they arrived dressed up at the Klondike Evening Barbecue in Fort Edmonton Park, Canada. The pair handpicked their costume for a historical reenactment while on tour in the country.

prince-charles-new-guinea
Visit to Papua New Guinea

August 1984

For a royal tour to Papua New Guinea in 1984, Charles wore a classic white military uniform in white with badges of honour and a national headdress of his host country. He was visiting the island to officially open the new National Parliament Building in Waigani, Port Moresby.

prince-charles-skiing-diana
Skiing in Liechtenstein

January 1984

Photographed at the start of his skiing holiday in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, a German-speaking, 25km-long principality between Austria and Switzerland, the Prince looked dapper dressed in a snow-white ski coat with navy salopettes to match his arm patches and an oh so jolly neck scarf. His red beanie added a welcome splash of colour to match Diana's attire.

prince-charles-family-at-home
Charles and the family at home

July 1986

Tailored yet relaxed, Charles was photographed at home in the gardens of Highgrove House with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry (looking utterly adorable in his arms). He opted for tapered, turned-up beige chinos, a sky blue short-sleeved shirt and lace-up, leather shoes for the shoot.

prince-charles-klosters-boys
Klosters with Harry and William

February 1994

We're just not sure who gets best-dressed here. Snapped with his boys, dressed in completely colourful get-ups,  in the families' go-to resort of Klosters, Charles looked the epitome of '90s alpine chic dressed in a jumpsuit, neckerchief and futuristic, ultra-slim ski goggles that featured pink and yellow detailing. We're totally into it.

prince-charles-donatella
Greeted by Donatella

June 1999

Not your average coupling, Charles was greeted by Donatella Versace at the Diamonds are Forever celebration at Syon House in June 1999 looking exactly like a royal. He opted for a tuxedo but with dual colouring. Classic, yet fashionable, the lapels and bow tie were midnight black but the suit was navy. An excellent contrast if you ask us.

prince-charles-forest
Strolling through the forest

April 2001

It would seem Prince Charles packs his best attire when he visits the nation of Canada. For this royal visit, he opted for a formal double-breasted black suit, berry red tie and dashing checked tweed overcoat to walk through the woods with a group of Junior Canadian Rangers in April 2001.

prince-charles-moulin
Moulin Rouge premiere

September 2001

Arriving at Baz Lurhmann's Moulin Rouge premiere in London, Charles looked quite the movie A-lister himself. Dressed in a double-breasted tuxedo complete with a classic bowtie, he added to the ensemble with a gold, printed silk handkerchief tucked into his breast pocket and a lapel pin.

prince-charles-braemar-2006
A visit to Braemar

September 2006

Once again donning a traditional kilt, this time Charles added a full suede sporran and Herringbone tweed waistcoat with a matching jacket to the final look. Of course, he had his trusty silk handkerchief in pride of place, his signet ring was on full show and a little waistcoat chain was added. Does it get more dapper than this?

prince-charles-ghana
Tour of Ghana

November 2018

During his tour to Ghana alongside his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles looked very handsome dressed in a suitable summer suit. Light gray and faintly pinstriped, he paired the suit with a cheery lilac shirt, patterned burgundy tie and proudly wore his Remembrance Poppy.

