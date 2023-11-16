Duchess Sophie stuns in waist-cinching fringed dress after missing King Charles' birthday party

While the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall slipped into a private party at Clarence House for King Charles' 75th birthday on Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were celebrating elsewhere, both attending separate engagements that kept them from the family gathering.

In an evening that saw Princess Kate enchant in a glittering emerald gown and Princess Anne's daughter Zara beguile in a beaded, backless dress, Duchess Sophie also had a noteworthy style moment as she attended an engagement in Rochester, Kent.

Duchess Sophie, 58, stepped out for a dinner at Rochester Cathedral on the evening of the monarch's birthday bash. The occasion was held in honour of Rochester Cathedral Trust of which Sophie is patron.

The wife of Prince Edward donned a unique 'Larigne' wrap dress from royally-loved brand, MaxMara.

She pinned her blonde hair into a half-up, half-down style, accentuating her natural beauty with a fluttery lash and dark liquid eyeliner. Duchess Sophie was the pinnacle of sophistication in the blazer dress hybrid, which featured neat peaked lapels in a luscious satin, ruched waist detailing and a statement fringed belt.

Adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble, the royal was armed with the 'Cleo' blag designed by Sophie Habsburg, Archduchess of Austria.

© WPA Pool The Duchess previously wore the dress in 2021

The Duchess' dress was first available to shop as part of MaxMara's collection in October 2020, suggesting the royal has had it in her archive for quite some time - though it's been two years since she's worn it on a public engagement.

The mother-of-two last wore the statement dress to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall back in 2021.

© Chris Jackson The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a ME+EM dress

At this year's Festival of Remembrance, Sophie enchanted in a 'Velour Lace Sleeve Dress from ME+EM', one of the royal's favourite mid-priced fashion brands.

© Chris Jackson The Countess of Wessex was all smiles at The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall

Her gothic dress featured romantic semi-sheer lace sleeves combined with a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette.

© Chris Jackson The Countess of Wessex accessorised with an embellished clutch bag

Crafted from a luxurious velour jersey, the dress boasted a beautiful, soft hand feel and flattering drape as she danced into the Royal Albert Hall with her royal family.