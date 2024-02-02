Princess Anne visits King Charles' boarding school in tassel boots and colour she rarely wears

Princess Anne always has a packed schedule of events which saw her named the hardest-working royal in 2023.

That's why the Princess Royal has to find clever ways to create a capsule wardrobe packed full of staples that can be mixed and matched to create fresh new looks on a daily basis. For her latest elegant outing on Wednesday, Anne opened one of the 'greenest' classroom buildings in the UK in Gordonstoun and breathed a new lease of life into her recycled wardrobe with the help of a jazzy accessory – in a colour we never expected.

Princess Anne was pictured in a purple scarf, perhaps a nod to the school colours

A cream roll-neck jumper and coordinating scarf were layered neatly underneath her long black jacket which partially covered her tasselled knee-high boots. The boots have regularly been seen on Anne, most recently earlier this week when she visited the Jodrell Bank Observatory UNESCO World Heritage Site at the University of Manchester followed by the Reaseheath Equestrian College in Nantwich, Cheshire.

However, one new part of her outfit we weren't expecting was her second scarf, which was draped over the top of her coat and drew the eye with its soft lilac hue.

Princess Anne unveiled new classrooms at Gordonstoun

This was likely carefully chosen by Anne as a nod to the school's colours, while the regal hue also symbolises independence and grace. Anne has been seen sporting mauve and violet on a few occasions in the past, including at the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding, but she normally turns to trusty blue or green colours when it comes to her accessories.

Case in point, Anne teamed the same coat and boots with a blue patterned scarf and a horse brooch earlier this week.

© Chris Jackson Princess Anne wore the same boots at the opening of the Reaseheath Equestrian College

Explaining her thrifty fashion sense, Anne joked to Vanity Fair she recycles "because I’m quite mean. I still try and buy materials and have them made up because I just think that’s more fun. It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn’t forget we’ve got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job."

As Warden of the independent boarding school in Moray, where King Charles studied for five years, Princess Anne marked the new classroom hub by unveiling a plaque reading: 'The Queen Elizabeth II Rooms', which was a nod to her late mother.

© Getty Princess Anne chose a purple and green outfit at Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding

Princess Anne was also given a tour of the new classrooms, saw how students are using AI, and learnt about how the school supports neurodivergent students.

Inspired by Dumfries House in Ayrshire, The Queen Elizabeth II Rooms are clad with Siberian Larch timber with solar PV panels, ground source heating and hi-tech C02 monitoring. The opening of the hub marks the first phase of the school's plan to create a new 'classroom village' to upgrade its facilities while reducing its carbon footprint.

