Where to buy luxury baby gifts this Christmas - plus our edit of what to shop In partnership with Childrensalon

Whether you’re welcoming a newborn to the family or have a friend who’s expecting, you’ll find a treasure trove of gorgeous Christmas gifts for babies at Childrensalon. As the world’s largest online retailer of designer childrenswear, they've made it their mission to dress children beautifully. Stocking over 270 leading brands, you’ll find homegrown favourites such as Rachel Riley and My 1st Years, plus a pick of the best mini me catwalk fashion by Burberry, Kenzo and Gucci.

With Christmas just around the corner, discover our edit of the best luxury gifts for babies – we’ve compiled the cutest toys, keepsakes and clothing that’ll earn you serious gift-giving status and see your little ones through ’til spring and beyond…

HELLO!’s edit of luxury Christmas baby gifts from Childrensalon:

My 1st Years personalised ivory fleece robe, £26, Childrensalon

A version of this soft fleece dressing gown was worn by Prince George to meet President Obama, and with patch pockets, a sash belt and little ears on the hood it makes for an adorable gift. Available in ivory, blue, grey and pink it can be personalised with your baby’s name too.

Nanan ivory spiral pram toy, £32, Childrensalon

Keep newborns occupied with this bumper toy featuring a cute dangling teddy, star and moon rattles. In soft padded velour, the spiral shape helpfully wraps around the bar of a buggy or cot to make it fully transportable.

Sophie la Girafe, £15, Childrensalon

Gaining now-iconic status, Sophie la Girafe is loved by babies and parents the world over. Designed to stimulate the senses and soothe teething gums, she is soft, light and easy for babies to grasp. Plus, she squeaks when squeezed to aid interaction skills.

La Perla beige wool booties and headband, £35, Childrensalon

For the glam toddler-to-be, try this woollen headband and bootie set with matching silky satin bows for size. Made in Italy, it comes presented in a smart gift box. Gorgeous!

Molly Brown girls silver christening bangle, £60, Childrensalon

A beautiful keepsake they’ll treasure forever, this sterling silver bangle is ideal for new babies, Christenings and first birthdays. In a timelessly traditional style, it features a sliding fastening to expand with size and comes presented in a glam pouch, box and gift bag.

Beau KiD baby cotton socks, £32, Childrensalon

Baby and parents will never be short on socks with this set of cotton styles featuring a pretty lace pattern topped with coordinating rosebud and chiffon ruffles. Fashionable AND functional!

Childrensalon boys babysuit gift hamper, £108, Childrensalon

This luxury hamper combines a sailor-style Pima cotton romper, matching shoes and knitted shawl plus a soft brush and comb for little ones. Presented in a Childrensalon gift box tied with gold ribbon, it makes a brilliant gift particularly if you’re pooling together with friends or other family members.

Sofija pale blue babysuit gift set, £38, Childrensalon

Keep newborns comfortable and content with this cute bonnet, mitten and babygrow decorated with tiny horses. In soft SuPima cotton jersey, it makes wonderful value for money too.

Aden + Anais silky soft swaddles, £42, Childrensalon

You can never have too many swaddle blankets, so new mums will appreciate this pretty star print set. In bamboo muslin, they can be used for swaddling, burping or as a nursing cover and are machine-washable, getting softer with every wash.

Mayoral newborn grey panda baby snowsuit, £49, Childrensalon

Keep baby wrapped up warm with this sleek padded snowsuit. With a panda print, fleece lining and faux fur trims, it also features a double front zip opening, chin guard and removable mittens and booties that fasten with Velcro for easy dressing.

Rainbow Designs Peter Rabbit rattle, £9, Childrensalon

Introduce newborns to the wonderful world of Beatrix Potter with this Peter Rabbit toy, the ideal size for tiny hands. Filled with soft padding and sensory beans, Peter will make a gentle rattle sound when played with.

Babidu pink cotton hat & mittens set, £10, Childrensalon

Baby can be pretty in pink with this sweet stocking filler. Featuring a hat with a turn-up brim and set of mittens, the delicate scalloped trim adds a prim touch too.

Rainbow Designs Hungry Caterpillar toy, £18, Childrensalon

Twisting easily around the bars of a car seat, pram or cot, this Hungry Caterpillar toy is inspired by the bestselling children’s book and will stimulate baby’s senses with a scrunchy-sounding butterfly, strawberry teether and sunshine mirror.

Jellycat beige teddy bear toy, £20, Childrensalon

A soft toy by Jellycat is guaranteed to please, and with fluffy faux fur, a brown fabric trim and cuddly padding, Edward bear will soon become baby’s best friend.

Beatrice & George beige hand-smocked buster suit, £60, Childrensalon

Baby boys will look suave in this lightweight cotton shirt hand-smocked with beige embroidery and matching cotton blend shorts. Perfect for weddings and smart occasions, it’s sure to make an appearance in family photo shoots.

Beatrice & George red velvet dress, £70, Childrensalon

A Christmas Day look for little darlings, this festive red velvet dress with tartan sash is fully lined and comes with matching velvet knickers.

Ralph Lauren boys navy blue babygrow set, £89, Childrensalon

This versatile set includes a soft cotton jersey striped babygrow, matching hat and teddy bear rattle complete with a monogrammed Ralph Lauren paw. A welcome gift for preppy tots!

Aden + Anais cotton sleep bag, £42, Childrensalon

Parents can rest easy with this white sleeping bag for baby boys and girls. With four layers of soft cotton muslin and 1.5 tog rating, it fastens with a zip on the front and will keep your little one soft and comfortable throughout their naps.

My 1st Years pink personalised blanket, £36, Childrensalon

Embroidered with your lucky recipient’s name, this star print blanket makes a thoughtful gift they'll keep for years and is available in pink or blue and with seven text colour options.

Bam Bam hand & foot print cast, £24, Childrensalon

Commemorate your baby’s tiny hand and footprints with everything you need (plus instructions!) to create a plaster cast. Once made, you can keep the cast in its matching tin with baby’s name and date written on the inside lid, or proudly display in your infant’s bedroom.

