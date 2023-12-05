8 Ralph Lauren gifts for the men in your life this Christmas, from cosy knits to cool wallets

All-American brand Ralph Lauren has been a favourite of the royals and celebrities alike for decades, so when looking for the perfect gift for him this Christmas, it's a great place to start. Known for classic clothing and accessories that will stand the test of time, if you want to upgrade his wardrobe, you'll find beautifully-made pieces from down puffer jackets to sleek leather trainers, and soft polo shirts to sophisticated wallets.

You're spolit for choice with the Ralph Lauren collections currently available online, so to minimise your scrolling, we've curated an edit of the eight best gifts for him to shop now.

How we chose the best gifts for him

Ralph Lauren Christmas gifts for him

Ralph Lauren Gorham Down Jacket Ralph Lauren Gorham Down Jacket For a gift that's both stylish and practical, treat him to Ralph Lauren's Gorham Down Jacket. The cosy and warm ripstop coat is made with a water-repellent shell and 700-fill-power down, plus it features a zip-off hood. We love the black colourway, which will go with everything in his wardrobe, but it's also available in navy, dark taupe and olive green. £399 at Ralph Lauren

Badge Ralph Lauren Custom Slim Fit Mesh Polo Shirt Ralph Lauren Custom Slim Fit Mesh Polo Shirt Luxe and classic staple wardrobe pieces like this Ralph Lauren polo shirt are a fail-safe gift. Made from the brand's signature breathable cotton mesh, which offers a textured look and a soft feel, he'll want to wear it on repeat, every season. Suitable for everywhere from the boardroom to the bar, there are seven different shades to choose from. £109 at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Cotton Terry Robe Ralph Lauren Cotton Terry Robe Make the everyday luxurious with Ralph Lauren's plush cotton terry robe. Designed with a shawl collar, self-tie belt and patch pockets, it comes in a suits-everyone navy shade and the signature embroidered Pony accent on the chest. £115 at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Crew Sock 3-Pack Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Crew Sock 3-Pack A man can never have too many socks, and we doubt he has any as luxe as these cotton-blend pairs from Ralph Lauren. Embroidered with the beloved Polo Bear for a signature RL look, they come in navy, red and grey - the perfect gift for the man who has everything. £49.95 at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Waffle-Knit Sleep Set Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Waffle-Knit Sleep Set It would be hard to find someone who wouldn't appreciate a really nice pair of pyjamas to wear at Christmas time (and beyond, of course). This shirt and joggers sleep set is made from a waffle-knit cotton-blend and embroidered with the Polo Bear. Super comfy, we guarantee he won't want to take them off. £150 at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Heritage Court II Leather Trainers Ralph Lauren Heritage Court II Leather Trainers Every man needs a wear-everywhere pair of sleek white sneakers, and you'll get serious brownie points if he unwraps the Heritage Court II Leather Trainers on Christmas day. Inspired by classic tennis shoes, they feature a leather upper and a rubber sole with integrated heel support for maximum comfort, all finished with a cool tricolour webbed trim. £115 at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Calfskin Billfold Ralph Lauren Calfskin Billfold Upgrade his wallet with this sleek calfskin leather style from Ralph Lauren. It's a gift he'll use daily, and designed with ample interior storage, including eight card slots, two slip pockets and a currency pocket, it's practical and sophisticated. £175 at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Wool-Blend Jumper Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Wool-Blend Jumper Everyone needs a go-to Christmas jumper, and he'll be counting down the days to bring this out every year. The chunky intarsia-knit features the iconic Polo Bear riding through the snow with a sledge and two huskies. Made from real wool, it's super soft and has stylish ribbed cuffs. £599 at Ralph Lauren





