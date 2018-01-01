STYLE QUEEN SIENNA SPARKS BIG PANTS FRENZY IN UK

1 FEBRUARY 2007



If proof were ever needed of the extent of Sienna Miller's influence on fashion, it came this week. While many might have thought the black hot-pants and tights she wore to a Monday premiere were not the most wearable of styles, plenty of shoppers are apparently keen to follow her lead - sending demand for black support pants through the roof.



As the 25-year-old starlet celebrated the release of her flick Factory girl with co-stars Guy Pearce and Jimmy Fallon in New York on Tuesday, back home news was breaking that Asda has recorded an incredible 230 per cent rise in sales of its George label's £6 black control pants since the actress' eye-catching outing.



Obviously thrilled with its good fortune the supermarket chain is now offering a free pair of the large undies to anyone proving their name is Sienna.



"We can't believe the reaction," said an Asda spokesperson. "When it comes to a fashion trend many people have through the idea to be pants. Our customers have said knickers to that and are buying them by the shed-load - they love them."



