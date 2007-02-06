SHILPA SHETTY HITS A HIGH NOTE WITH HUGH AND DREW

Rumours that Shilpa Shetty might appear in a movie with Hugh Grant gathered momentum when the Bollywood actress attended the premiere of his latest movie on Monday night. Regardless of whether or not she teams up with the British actor in the future, one thing seems certain - her UK career is just getting underway.



The Celebrity Big Brother winner was accompanied by her mother Sunanda and PR guru Max Clifford to the screening of Music And Lyrics in the West End. And her invite to the glitzy event gave the Indian beauty the chance to mingle with some major names from both sides of the pond, as Hugh's co-star Drew Barrymore and girlfriend Jemima Khan were also among the guests.



Drew was keen to heap praise on her British co-star, who in the new flick plays an Eighties singer trying to make a comeback. "I think he made a tremendous pop star," she said. "I must tell you what absolute guts it takes to get out there at 7am and sing in front of hundreds of people you don't know. He did it - he pulled it off."



Hugh, who has a reputation for his self-effacing sense of humour, meanwhile said he owed the blonde bombshell a debt of gratitude for putting up with him on the set. "It was the first time I’ve worked with her and I felt very sorry for her," he joked. "She's full of sunshine, light, laughter and positive feelings and I'm the exact reverse. I'm full of gloom, a cloud of misery. She's very encouraging, she kept me going."