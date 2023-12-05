Royal family member to star opposite Hugh Grant and Timothée Chalamet in Wonka

The Wonka cast is a very starry bunch, with Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant heading up an incredible cast - but did you know that the show will also have a very special appearance from a member of the royal family?
While many royal watchers think that Meghan Markle is the only member of the royal family to have starred in TV shows and movies before - there is actually a royal who is still working as an actress, with roles in Sanditon, Peep Show, Death in Paradise, and now is set to star in Wonka!
Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, is married to Lord Frederick Windsor. He is the first cousin once removed of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and a second cousin of King Charles III. He is currently the 53rd in line to the British throne, and he and Sophie have been spotted at several royal events, including Trooping the Colour and the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.
While we don’t have much information about the royal’s role in Wonka just yet, we do know that she’ll be playing a character known as 'the Duchess', and we can’t wait to hear more!
Sophie is also half-sister to Strictly and The Traitors star Claudia Winkleman, and previously opened up about their relationship, telling The Times: "'We had very separate lives as kids: Claudia lived with her mum [Eve Pollard] and she's nine years older then me."
She also opened up about joining the royal family, saying: "I've been incredibly welcomed with open arms by all of them. The Queen's been wonderful, Prince Charles has been wonderful, Prince William's been heaven.
"They’d never tell me off at all if I wanted to play some [racy] role. Everyone's looked after me. Oh God, please don't make me sound too gushing."
Speaking to HELLO!, about her love of acting, she said: "I'm much better when I work – I think most actors would say that. We don't know what the hell to do with ourselves if we're not working. But I hope I don't ever go away for so long that it's damaging [to her daughters]." Sophie and Frederick are parents to Maud, nine, and seven-year-old Isabella.