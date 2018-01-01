John and Forest share double date with wives in New York

4 APRIL 2007



Hollywood heavyweights Forest Whitaker and John Travolta made a night out in the Big Apple a double date affair on Tuesday night, when they stepped out for dinner in New York with their glamorous real-life leading ladies.



Both Keisha Whitaker and John's wife Kelly Preston dressed down for the dinner date, teaming jeans with boots for a relaxed night out on the town. John and Kelly, who live in Florida, and LA-based Forest and Keisha braved the chilly New York temperatures to catch up on their pals.



The four friends would have had plenty to talk about as Forest is still riding high following his best actor Oscar in February while John's been busy jetting around the world promoting his latest flick, Wild Hogs. And John would certainly have been in the mood to celebrate, having successfully dealt with an aeroplane scare earlier in the week.



The keen pilot, who passed his licence in 1974 and owns five planes, was flying from Germany to New York on Monday night when the aircraft he was piloting was hit by engine problems. John was forced to make an emergency landing in Ireland, and was said to be shaken but unhurt. He later continued to New York after hiring another plane.