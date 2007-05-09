Lindsay and Felicity play generation game at NY premiere

In Georgia Rule they play three generations of the same family. And with their immaculate blonde highlights, glowing skin and rosy lips, Lindsay Lohan, Felicity Huffman, and the ever-youthful Jane Fonda could easily be related in real life, too. The beautiful trio bore an uncanny resemblance to each other as they stepped out for the film's New York premiere on Tuesday - with Lindsay and 44-year-old Felicity, who plays her mum, wearing coordinating white dresses.



Despite the nearly five-decade age difference between them, screen veteran Jane, 69, was just as glamorous as Lindsay, who plays her rebellious teenage granddaughter in the movie about family relations. And art imitated life during filming after Jane, who plays the strict Georgia, pulled up the young star for arriving late on set.



Lindsay later admitted to being a "bit irresponsible" during filming, explaining she had problems with then-boyfriend Harry Morton. But any past antagonism was clearly water under the bridge as they joined up for the red carpet screening.



Mean Girls stunner Lindsay is currently making headlines with her love life again after re-igniting a romance with handsome Calum Best, the son of late football legend George Best. The pair, who first enjoyed a dalliance last November in London, met up after Monday night's Costume Institute Gala in Manhattan where onlookers said they only had eyes for each other.