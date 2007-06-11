Jennifer Ehle earns Tony for nine-hour Stoppard piece

11 JUNE 2007



Since winning the heart of Mr Darcy as Elizabeth Bennett in the TV adaptation of Pride And Prejudice, Jennifer Ehle has been receiving acclaim for her work in another medium - theatre. On Sunday she added to her awards haul, and reputation as a talented stage actress, when she was picked up a gong at New York's prestigious Tony Awards.



She won in the best featured performance category for her role as a German governess in the Tom Stoppard epic The Coast Of Utopia - which was recognised with another six awards, including one for her co-star Billy Crudup. The evening's other big winner was musical Spring Awakening which scooped eight prizes. Jennifer, who had previously won a Tony in 2000 for her part in another Stoppard piece The Real Thing, was joined at the Radio City Music Hall venue by her cast-mate in the nine-hour trilogy, Ethan Hawke.



Other Hollywood luminaries attending the ceremony included The Painted Veil's Liev Schreiber - nominated for his performance in the revival of the play Talk Radio - and his pregnant partner Naomi Watts. Kevin Spacey, artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre, was on presenting duties, as was funnyman Eddie Izzard, currently on movie screens in Ocean's Thirteen.