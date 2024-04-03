Christina Hall's husband Josh's message to wife sparks same reaction from fans

Christina Hall and husband Josh recently celebrated four years together – and the HGTV star's fans couldn't get enough of their romance. Josh took to Instagram in March to several pictures of him and Christina in Cabo across 2021, 2022 ,2023 and 2024, captioning the post: "Still going strong."

Christina, who was married twice before, commented: "Stilllll love you & Cabo," while others praised their love story with one suggesting that they had each "found your erson," and another commenting: So happy for you Christina and Josh! Definitely such a team and family!"

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall kiss in the water in Mexico

In the first picture from 2024 the two were caught on camera kissing as they floated in the clear blue ocean, as Christina held what appeared to be a glass of rose champagne in her hand. In the second, from a year prior, they stood with the ocean behind them as they wrapped their arms around each other lovingly and smiled into the camera.

The third, taken in 2022 the year they tied the knot, showed them also with their arms around each other in a town square, as the fourth looked to have been taken inside a bar, with Christina holding Josh close.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall hug in a Mexican town square

The HGTV stars spent a long weekend in the Mexican city in Baja in March, a place that is clearly filled with memories for the two. Christina took to social media in March to share snaps from their gorgeous trip, offering a look behind-the-scenes of the idyllic getaway.

In one picture, which captures her and Josh from behind as they sit on the sandy edge of the water, the former Flip or Flop star poses with her signature blonde hair up in a bun, wearing a black bikini, while Josh wore coordinating black swim trunks and a cap, wrapping his arm around her and planting a kiss on her forehead.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall pose on the beach in Mexico

"Weekend getaways to Cabo with you are my favorite," Christina wrote in her caption alongside a red heart emoji, and Josh was quick to reply: "These weekends are always unmatched. Love time away with you."

The pair met in early 2021 at a real estate conference, and now live in Orange County, California where they film Christina on the Coast and are raising Christina's three children; she shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, four, with her second husband Ant Anstead.

They also spend a lot of their time in Nashville, Tennessee, where the family owns a second home and where they have expanded their home remodeling business and film the HGTV series Christina in the Country.