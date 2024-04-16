Romesh Ranganathan is on a roll right now! After landing gigs on A League of Their Own, The Weakest Link and Rob & Romesh Vs…, the presenter will launch a new Saturday morning show on BBC Radio 2, taking over from Claudia Winkleman.

Away from the cameras, the comedian tends to keep his family life private, although he has mentioned his wife Leesa and their children during his stand-up routines. Here's what we know about them…

Who is Romesh Ranganathan?

Romesh is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer who is perhaps best known for appearing on comedy and panel shows such as A League of Their Own, The Ranganation, The Weakest Link, and more.

Prior to his career on television, Romesh studied mathematics at Birkbeck University and went on to teach the subject at a school in Crawley. He is also a big hip-hop fan, having performed freestyle rap under the name 'Ranga' and hosting his own podcast series, Hip-Hop Changed My Life.

© Dave J Hogan Romesh Ranganathan is a comedian and TV star

Who is Romesh Ranganathan married to?

Romesh and his wife Leesa crossed paths when they were both working at a secondary school in Crawley. While Romesh taught maths, Leesa worked in the drama department. After meeting in 2009, the pair tied the knot and have gone on to welcome three children. As Romesh's wife prefers to keep out of the spotlight, little is known about her.

Romesh doesn't open up about his personal life in great detail, but he has referenced his wife and marriage in his stand-up material in a light-hearted and funny way. Romesh told the Guardian: "People often ask me if she minds me talking about her, but she genuinely sees it all as just comedy, and therefore meaningless."

Does Romesh Ranganathan have children?

Romesh and Leesa are the proud parents to three sons – Theo, Alex, and Charlie – and the comedian even has a tattoo of his sons' names. He told the Guardian in 2019: "The clock is ticking, because he [my youngest son] is now learning to read, and will be upset when he discovers that, not only have I got his brothers’ names, but also Richard Pryor, Nas, the Roots, and the Transformers’ Autobot logo before getting round to him."

