Bruce joined by his 'extended family' at NY premiere

25 JUNE 2007



Family comes first for action hero Bruce Willis, who was joined by his nearest and dearest at the New York premiere of Die Hard 4.0. And that includes not only his daughters but his ex wife Demi Moore and her husband Ashton Kutcher, whom he calls his "extended family". Of course it's not an unusual occurrence for Bruce who recently explained the dynamics of their relationship.



"It's hard for people to understand, but we go on holidays together," he told a US magazine recently. "Demi is the mother of my children and Ashton is the stepfather of my children. I'm thrilled that Ashton turned out to be such a great guy. I love Demi, and I know she loves me."



Two of his daughters Rumer, 18, and 13-year-old Tallulah - Scout, 15, wasn't able to attend - completed the family scene at the Big Apple screening where their famous dad was no doubt keeping an eye on them. The 52-year-old actor, who reprises his famous role as tough cop John McLane in the new movie, says he can relate to playing an over-protective father in the flick and clearly isn't a pushover when it comes to his daughters' suitors. "I just tell (the boys) I want to meet them - that's the only thing I ask for. I just give them that look, that little look."