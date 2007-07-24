Hollywood hunks Russell and Hugh on daddy duty in Sydney

24 JULY 2007



They have a troupe of A-list pals and are two of Tinseltown's most in-demand leading men, but Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman are clearly happiest in a lower-profile role. The doting dads were both out and about with their little ones in Sydney this week, the tots wrapped up snugly against what is shaping up to be one of Australia's coldest winters in recent history.



Oscar winner Russell was no doubt enjoying being back on home turf with his loved ones after lensing crime flick American Gangster and drama Tenderness in New York. With wife Danielle Spencer by his side, the 43-year-old actor took on buggy-pushing duty as three-year-old son Charlie snoozed in the carriage. The only member of the Crowe clan missing was Charlie's little brother, one-year-old Tennyson - no doubt at home in the family's £14 million penthouse on Sydney's exclusive Finger Wharf.



Also enjoying some time with his brood was Melbourne resident Hugh - back in the city where he was born to film scenes from Outback adventure Australia. The 38-year-old actor certainly had his hands full, with his two year-old daughter Eva on his shoulders and son Oscar, seven, set on helping him carry a bag. Luckily help was on hand in the form of wife Deborra-Lee Furness, the Austalian actress Hugh met on the set of his first acting job, Aussie TV series Corelli