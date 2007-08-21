Steve back to his bungling best shooting new Panther flick

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Reprising his role as bumbling Inspector Jacques Clouseau, the 61-year-old actor got down to the serious business of dishing out parking tickets
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Looking chic in a knee-length trench coat, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai engages the policeman in conversation
Photo: © Rex
21 AUGUST 2007
France's most notorious bumbling policeman was back pounding the streets this week as Steve Martin reprised his role as Inspector Jacques Clouseau for Pink Panther 2.
Sporting Clouseau's trademark snooty demeanour, the 61-year-old actor got down to the serious business of dishing out parking tickets to the flashy sports cars that lined the streets of Paris.
The sequel to lasts year's comedy - based on the hit Peter Sellers films - sees Steve's on-screen persona joining forces with a squad of equally hopeless European detectives. Their mission? To stop a continent-hopping thief who specialises in stealing precious historical artefacts.
British actress Emily Mortimer has also been back on set this week to reprise her role as devoted secretary Nicole, while new cast members include Ocean's Thirteen actor Andy Garcia and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, who was spotted walking arm-in-arm with her new actor husband Abhishek Bachchan between takes.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.