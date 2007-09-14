After a glitzy, jet-setting summer George gets back to work

hellomagazineWeb
After doing the film festival rounds over the last few weeks, George was back at work on Wednesday lensing his new flick Burn After Reading in which he plays an assassin
The hunky actor takes a coffee break with the crew while on location in Westchester County, New York
He's spent the tail end of the summer swanning around European film festivals looking debonaire as always, and was catching up with new cine releases at the Toronto film fest last week, but it was back to work on Wednesday for gorgeous George Clooney as he started lensing his new film in the Big Apple.
In Burn After Reading, in which he co-stars alongside good buddy Brad Pitt, the Good Night, And Good Luck actor plays a CIA assassin charged with damage control after a fellow agent's memoirs go missing.
And as he stepped into the role, George had left behind the uber-groomed, tux-clad image of recent weeks, taking to the set in a generic jeans and polo shirt combo.
Burn After Reading, which also stars John Malkovich and Tilda Swinton, marks the third time George has teamed up with the Coen brothers. The three previously worked together on 2003 rom-com Intolerable Cruelty and Oscar-nominated flick O Brother, Where Art Thou?.
