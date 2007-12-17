Nicole makes a splash in silver at 'Golden' premiere in Sydney

The title of her latest flick The Golden Compass also features a precious metal, but at film's Australian premiere the talking-point for Nicole Kidman fans was the home-grown talent's silver ensemble.



The actress, famed for her understated elegance and classic style, made a bold fashion choice in a metallic silver trouser-suit by Balenciaga as she braved the wet weather to greet crowds in Sydney at the weekend.



"It is nice to be able to come and say 'Thank you' to the fans," said the Cold Mountain star, who is currently wrapping up her latest project Down Under - Australia, co-starring Hugh Jackman and directed by fellow Aussie Baz Lurnham.



With neither her husband Keith Urban nor co-star Daniel Craig available to tread the red carpet with her, Nicole, 40, shared the occasion instead with her sister Antonia and two of Antonia's children. She and her 36-year-old sibling are very close, and the screen star has been there recently for the mum-of-four who is in teh process of divorcing.



"It been very important to be there as a sister, and I've been able to offer a lot of support," says Nicole. "There's only the two of us in the family and so Antonia and I are extremely close. We're accused of being twin-like."



