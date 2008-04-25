The blonde beauty rounded up a week of jaw-dropping red carpet appearances to promote her new film Iron Man with this delicate lace dress teamed with satin Alexander McQueen stilettos
The actress worked the same short skirt and towering heels look in Germany, where she was a vision in a shimmering shift and classic black Christian Louboutin pumps
With Hollywood beauties Jennifer Lopez, Milla Jovovich and Christina Aguilera welcoming children recently, competition for the title of top celeb yummy mummy is high. Mum-of-two Gwyneth Paltrow firmly staked her claim to the title this week, though, after donning a series of hot outfits to launch her new movie Iron Man.
The actress' risque new look centres around thigh-skimming micro-minis teamed with vertiginous heels. Wrapping up a whistle-stop European tour, which saw her visit four countries in four days, Gwyneth stepped out for the film's London premiere on Thursday night in a tiny lace shift and satin stilettos by Alexander McQueen.
The day before she'd treated Rome to a glimpse of her fabulous legs in a classic LBD and nude-coloured Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos. And it was the same story in Berlin on Tuesday night, when the 35-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a pair of sky-high patent Christian Louboutins and a super-short, face-motif shift.
As mum to daughter Apple, three, and two-year-old son Moses, Gwyneth recently revealed that these days her wardrobe mainly contains jeans and boots. This week's red carpet appearances show it's clearly not devoid of breathtaking party outfits, too.