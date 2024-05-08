Helen George reveals major change for Trixie in Call the Midwife series 14

Helen George has shared a new photo from the set of Call the Midwife series 14 – and it looks like Trixie has changed up her look!

The actress, who has played the beloved character since season one, shared a stunning mirror selfie showing the midwife rocking a shorter, sleek platinum blonde bob haircut, featuring a fringe.

While in series 12, Trixie opted for a slightly longer cut with a side parting, it looks like her style is evolving as the show moves into the 1970s. This is also evident from Helen's dark green roll-neck jumper, an iconic fashion trend of the time.

© @helenrgeorge/Instagram Helen George shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Call the Midwife series 14

Helen confirmed her return to the drama back in April when she shared behind-the-scenes footage from series 14 on her social media, showing Trixie walking down the steps of Nonnatus House in a stylish black and white coat.

In the caption, Helen, 39, penned: "Series 14 awaits…"

Fans of the show were uncertain of Helen's future in the drama after Trixie announced her plans to join her husband Matthew Alyward (Olly Rix) in New York.

© Neal Street Productions/Nicky Johnston Matthew left Poplar for New York in series 13

Matthew left Poplar for the Big Apple earlier in the series in an effort to rebuild his fortune, and while Trixie was initially hesitant about his decision, she eventually revealed her plans to fly across the pond in the series 13 finale.

There's no doubt that fans will be full of questions about Trixie's future in Poplar. It's possible that Helen could be absent for a few episodes if Trixie does visit her husband, or perhaps she'll feature in early episodes before leaving Poplar for good?

WATCH: Helen George talks filming ‘hard-hitting’ scenes for Matthew and Trixie

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney/BBC Is Trixie leaving Poplar for good?

While we don't know what the future holds for Trixie and Matthew, we do know that the show will return in December with a Christmas special, set in 1969.

The new series, which premieres in 2025, will follow the Nonnatus House midwives as they head into the 1970s.

Teasing the upcoming episodes, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas said: "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set," she said. "Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can't wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."

© Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam/BBC The show returns in December

While the BBC has yet to announce an official release date, we expect the drama to return to our screens sometime in January 2025.

We'd also expect to see all the main cast members reprise their roles. This includes Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner, Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan.

© Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam We expect to see the main cast reprise their roles

Meanwhile, Megan Cusack should return as Nancy Corrigan, alongside Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica, Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland, Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford, Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson and Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins.

We expect Cliff Parisi to reprise his role as Fred Buckle, alongside Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle and Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson.

It remains to be seen whether Olly Rix will return after Matthew's departure. However, HELLO! understands that the door is being left open for the actor.