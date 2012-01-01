Patter of tiny feet in the air for Billie Piper and husband Laurence

27 APRIL 2008

Billie Piper is expecting her first child with actor husband Laurence Fox, a friend has confirmed.



Speculation began after the former Doctor Who star was seen strolling along a beach in Mauritius stroking her tummy. Now it has been revealed that the 25-year-old is three-months pregnant, and she and her Lewis star love are delighted.



"Billie and Laurence are both absolutely over the moon," the friend told a British newspaper. "They are stunned as they only wed on New Year's Eve. But they can't wait to be parents to their little Fox."



Both sets of families were told by the happy couple before they jetted off to the Indian Ocean resort for their romantic holiday, added the newspaper.



Swindon-born Billie is said to dream of having "a big brood of kids running around barefoot in the Sussex home with chickens".



Also playing a part in that dream is ex-husband Chris Evans. The popular blonde actress has reportedly told close friends in the past she thinks the radio DJ would be a "great godfather" to any children that she and Laurence have.