Liv and Royston confirm they're calling time on their five-year union

9 MAY 2008

Theirs was thought to be one of the most solid unions in showbiz. Yet five years after tying the knot Hollywood actress Liv Tyler and her British musician husband Royston Langdon have decided to separate.



The split was confirmed in a statement from the Lord Of The Rings star's spokesman. "They remain good friends and devoted parents to their son Milo and are requesting that their family's privacy be respected at this time," said the rep.



Speculation about the state of the couple's marriage began after the 30-year-old brunette attended this week's Metropolitan Museum ball alone and minus her wedding ring.



Liv and Royston, 36, became engaged on Valentine's Day 2001 and wed in an intimate Caribbean ceremony. Their son Milo was born in December 2004.



Over the years the movie beauty has often spoken about the strength of the couple's relationship. "It's amazing to feel more in love than I did when we first met," she once enthused.