The glamorous pair delighted their fellow diners at trendy LA restaurant The Ivy, where they stopped for lunch before hitting the shops together
Trying on a stylish black jacket herself, Sharon gives her opinion on one of the gorgeous gowns Melanie had her eye on
10 MAY 2008
They are two of the most successful beautiful women in Hollywood so when Sharon Stone and Melanie Griffith stepped out together for a shopping trip in LA, they caused quite a stir among their fellow customers.
Sharon, who turned 50 in March, looked as beautiful as ever in a canary yellow biker jacket teamed with a sequinned vest and jeans. It was the perfect outfit to join her pal to hit the shops and lunch at famous restaurant, The Ivy.
Mum-of-three Melanie, meanwhile, showed off her still-enviable figure in a simple pair of jeans and a black jumper, accessorised with an elegant string of pearls.
Visiting clothing store Les Habitudes on trendy Robertson Boulevard, Sharon enjoyed herself trying on sunglasses and a jacket while Melanie eyed up some glamorous evening gowns.
And the Working Girl star made sure she made the most of her stylish shopping pal, calling on Sharon to cast her expert eye over her choices.