Gwyneth says she's 'open' to the possibility of expanding her family

4 JUNE 2008

After a four-year break from the big screen to look after her two young children, actress Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken of her desire to continue working in the film industry. But while she's keen to continue to notch up movie roles, the star reveals she has no plans to put new motherhood on hold.



Speaking to an American magazine, Gwyneth says she's considering expanding her family with musician husband Chris Martin.



Already a mum to Apple, four, and two-year-old Moses, she's not ruling out the possibility of following in the footsteps of pal Madonna by adopting a child. "We have a lot of love to give and a lot of resources," the 35-year-old blonde beauty says. "I do feel we are so fortunate, and we kind of owe it to humanity."



And despite suffering from morning sickness throughout her two pregnancies, and post natal depression in the wake of Moses' arrival, the Oscar-winning actress is still open to having another child of her own. "I may force myself to do it one more time because the result is so worth it," she explains.